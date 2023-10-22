Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Following on from the launch of episode one in September, The Pokémon Company has now released episode two of the YouTube miniseries Paldean Winds.

Once again, this is a new series set within the Paldea region and it's based on the latest generation of games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This episode focuses on Aliquis and Meowscarada. Here's the official description:

"Despite Aliquis and Meowscarada winning battle after battle, there’s one Trainer they can’t seem to beat: Nemona. After consulting his older brother, Aliquis is advised to stop using a Pokémon after it loses a match. What will he do? Can Aliquis and Meowscarada find the strength within themselves to take on Nemona? Find out in Episode 2 of Pokémon: Paldean Winds!"





As previously mentioned, there will be a total of four episodes in this mini-series, with at least one other likely to focus on Hohma. To celebrate this show, TPC has also released a special Cetitan, which you can redeem in Scarlet and Violet.