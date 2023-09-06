The first episode of the Pokémon web series Paldean Winds is available to watch now on The Official Pokémon YouTube channel.

The new miniseries was announced during the August 2023 Pokémon Presents and has been produced by Studio WIT, the same talent behind last year's Pokémon: Hisuian Snow. Set in the Paldea region — the home region for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet — the Paldean Winds will follow three students from the academy as they make a video showcasing their school.

Episode one, titled 'Breathe Out', focuses on Ohara, a flautist who is struggling with the video work, so she heads to Glaseado Mountain to carry out the school's Treasure Hunt. Ohara and her partner Pokémon Fuecoco explore the mountain and get involved in some danger, but they also meet a familiar face from the main game. The series is due to be four episodes long, so we're sure the other episodes will focus on Ohara's friends, Aliquis and Hohma.

To commemorate the episode's release, The Pokémon Company has shared a brand new Mystery Gift Code to redeem in Scarlet & Violet, which will get you a Cetitan.