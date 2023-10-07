Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

In case you missed it, this week Sega and Atlus have released the Persona Collection on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

It contains Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable for the price of $89.99 / £74.98 or the regional equivalent. If you buy this bundle instead of the games separately, you can save around $10 / £15.

You can learn more about each game in our reviews here on Nintendo Life. We gave the fifth and fourth entries a lot of praise but found the third game tough to return to - still, the whole collection is worth a look if you haven't played these games yet.