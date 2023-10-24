Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo's latest Switch Online trial has gone live in North America and this time it's for the indie hit Cult of the Lamb.

As usual, this trial is exclusive to online subscribers and will be available to download between 25th October and 31st October (just in time for Halloween). This trial will give players full access to the game at no additional cost.

Here's a bit about it, courtesy of Nintendo:

"Step into the wool of a possessed lamb and start your own cult in a land of false prophets. Venture into diverse regions, build your community of woodland worshippers, and fight hordes of enemies to assert your cult’s dominance and become the mighty lamb god."

If you decide to purchase this game, you can save 40% and your save data from the trial will carry across. Will you be trying out Cult of the Lamb this Halloween? Tell us in the comments.