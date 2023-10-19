Nintendo is already taking action against leaked Super Mario Bros. Wonder gameplay footage and it reportedly includes mod videos that show the flowers in the game swearing.

As highlighted by Eurogamer, a modder known as 'Contendo' decided to create a mod that makes all the flowers in the game swear at Mario and his friends with lines like "F*** you!". According to the modder, the video was so "funny" that Nintendo got it removed.

Another modder known as 'teesam' has created an Undertale-inspired creation in the new game out of some blocks, with a flower on the top yelling "SANS???". The same modder explains how Wonder apparently shares the same format as titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, making it "surprisingly easy" to mod.

While Switch game leaks have become incredibly common, it's not often you see mods pop up this quickly.

Obviously, this isn't the first time Nintendo has taken action against this sort of video content, although it doesn't always have success. The main reason it's likely able to get these mod videos removed from certain platforms is because Super Mario Bros. Wonder isn't even out yet.

Nintendo previously revealed how players would be able to mute the talking flowers in Super Mario Bros. Wonder if they don't want to listen to their chatter: