The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 20th Oct, $59.99) - Jump into the unexpected with Mario! Classic Mario side-scrolling gameplay is turned on its head with the addition of Wonder Flowers. Witness pipes coming alive, float through outer space, wreak havoc as a giant Spike-Ball and see even more unexpected events called Wonder effects. Plus, choose from the largest cast of characters in a side-scrolling Mario game, including Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy and Toads. Grab surprising new power-ups like Elephant Fruit to use your trunk to trounce enemies and spray water on your adventure to save the Flower Kingdom from Bowser’s Wonder grip. The Super Mario Bros. Wonder game is available on Oct. 20. - Read our Super Mario Bros. Wonder review

METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 (Konami, 24th Oct, $59.99) - Experience the thrilling cinematic story of the METAL GEAR series on the Nintendo Switch system! Infiltrate enemy fortresses and complete your mission to destroy the ultimate weapon, Metal Gear. This collection features METAL GEAR SOLID, METAL GEAR SOLID 2: Sons of Liberty and METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater, along with the games that started the series – METAL GEAR and METAL GEAR 2: Solid Snake, the NES versions of METAL GEAR and Snake’s Revenge, and plenty of bonus content. METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 launches on Oct. 24. Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com. Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater will also be available for purchase individually in Nintendo eShop.

Gargoyles Remastered (Disney, 19th Oct, $14.99) - Relive the epic journey of Goliath and the Gargoyles featuring enhanced visuals, animations and sound effects, all inspired by the acclaimed animated series. Gargoyles Remastered is an artfully crafted revival of the ʼ90s classic 16-bit side-scrolling platform adventure. The world of Gargoyles comes to life with a level of detail that will thrill fans of the animated series and retro gaming enthusiasts alike. Experience classic gameplay that stays authentic to its predecessor while including new features such as achievements, gameplay rewind and more! Gargoyles Remastered is available now. - Read our Gargoyles Remastered review

The Jackbox Party Pack 10 (Jackbox Games, 19th Oct, $34.99) - Whether you’re in your dorm room with roommates, surrounded by family during the holidays or joining a video call happy hour with coworkers, there’s something for everyone. Use your phone or tablet to join! Games support anywhere from one to nine players and up to 10,000 audience members influencing the outcome of the game. Play a whole new pack of games from Tee K.O. 2, FixyText, Hypnotorious and more! Play The Jackbox Party Pack 10 today.

Mail Time (Freedom Games, 19th Oct, $19.99) - Mail Time is a relaxing, cottagecore adventure set in a peaceful forest far, far away. It’s your first day on the job as a newly minted Mail Scout. Equipped with a mushroom hat, a pack full of letters and unbridled enthusiasm, it’s time to deliver letters and packages across Grumblewood Grove. Their recipients eagerly await the sight of your mushroom hat, so don’t tarry! Run, jump, glide and make your way across the forest to deliver parcels and joy to the cute critters that inhabit these woods. Start your deliveries today!

Switch eShop - New Releases

A Perfect Day (Coconut Island Games, 25th Oct, $19.99) - In this interactive fiction game, you will revisit the 90s and play an elementary schoolboy who lacks the courage to give a card to his favorite classmate. In the endless loop of the last day of 1999, you find out the secrets of your classmates, your friends, your family, and help everyone to have their “perfect day”. You can also play mini-games on Gamicom, assemble your own 4WD, or go to the park to idle about all day. . . In short, it's all up to you to have a perfect day or not. A New Way To Play Explore a winding narrative, a puzzle bound by the shackles of time, memories built into a serpentine labyrinth. Inspired by the storytelling of Jorge Luis Borges, adventure and truth await you in "A Perfect Day". A Rich Story Details in every corner and unique game systems express the inspired collective experience of Chinese youth at the turn of the century. Complex Characters "A Perfect Day" honors and affirms the legacy of visual novels.

Acrylic Nails! (QubicGames, 20th Oct, $4.99) - Step into the world of beautification as you explore the magic of nail art! Choose the length of the client's nail, shape it using a file and then go wild with your choice of nail polishes, patterns and accessories! You have plenty of possibilities to create stunning acrylic designs thanks to a large range of products. In your beauty salon you will find nail polishes with glitter, fashionable stencils to make gorgeous patterns as well as decorations in many shapes, made of different materials. Many female clients want to use your amazing services. If they have any requests about the appearance of their nails, fulfill them and you will get the maximum rating of 3 stars!

Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express (Microids, 19th Oct, $39.99) - Discover a modernized and revisited version of the Agatha Christie's classic. Set in 2023, Murder on the Orient Express brings the classic tale to life in a way that will surprise even the most dedicated fans. With brand-new elements added to the original story, experience the mystery and suspense like never before and rediscover one of the most famous case of Hercule Poirot

Airship Defender (Weakfish Studio, 10th Oct) - Airship Defender is a game of air defense, we try to grow our airship and protect it from enemies. Well of course the enemies are experienced, they come at us in waves and attack us, and worse, the bosses! bosses are very powerful and you really need to use your wits to defeat them. But don't be scared, you will see some gift packs in the sky, don't miss them! They offer you upgrades and ask you to choose one of the 3 upgrades!

Animals – Habitats and Curiosities (Weakfish Studio, 10th Oct, $2.49) - Airship Defender is a game of air defense, we try to grow our airship and protect it from enemies. Well of course the enemies are experienced, they come at us in waves and attack us, and worse, the bosses! bosses are very powerful and you really need to use your wits to defeat them. But don't be scared, you will see some gift packs in the sky, don't miss them! They offer you upgrades and ask you to choose one of the 3 upgrades!

Another World Mahjong Girl (eastasiasoft, 20th Oct, $9.99) - What if you were a dedicated fan of mahjong who got reincarnated into another world filled with beautiful ladies eager to learn the game? In Another World Mahjong Girl, you’ll become a premier mahjong tutor to elves, fairies, succubi and other lovely companions, all while building a team to challenge the top players of the realm. During your travels, you’ll have the chance to get closer to your Mahjong Princesses in training, forming relationships and unlocking exciting scenarios! Another World Mahjong Girl is a 2D isekai mahjong game with dating sim features where you’ll face off against 20 sultry opponents while traveling across a world map and exploring a lighthearted narrative. Earn money through victory and buy items to use in disciplining your students and improve their abilities!

Arcade Archives GUTTANG GOTTONG (HAMSTER, 12th Oct, $7.99) - "GUTTANG GOTTONG" is a puzzle game released by KONAMI in 1982. Slide rail track panels around to guide your train and visit all of the stations in each stage. This title includes both a "Japanese Version" and "International Version. " The versions have slight gameplay differences - try finding the different ways to win in each version!

Archetype Arcadia (PQube, 24th Oct, $29.99) - Archetype Arcadia is a dark, sci-fi visual novel set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious disease called the 'Original Sin' has wiped out most of humanity. The story revolves around Rust and his sister, roaming empty lands and searching desperately for other humans alive. All other humans have supposedly fallen victim to the disease which causes those inflicted to suffer from insanity, sensory illusions, and uncontrollable self-destructive urges. The only way to control those symptoms is by spending time inside a virtual game called Archetype Arcadia. Rust doesn't suffer from the disease, but when his sister who does mysteriously falls unresponsive one day, he must enter the virtually immersive game and navigate this unseen world to find a fix for his sister. Within the game exists a whole new world full of people and monsters. A world in which wearing a game device allows players to utilize powerful memories and corresponding avatars to fight each other.

ASTROSMASH (BBG Entertainment, 12th Oct, $14.99) - ASTROSMASH® was originally designed by John Sohl for the Intellivision® console in 1981 and quickly became one of the most popular games of its time. It sold more than a million copies and earned its spot in the top-5 best-selling Intellivision® games ever. In this space-themed game, players use a laser cannon to destroy incoming meteors, bombs, and other targets. In ASTROSMASH® you control a laser cannon that scrolls left or right along a flat plane to target falling objects, such as large or small meteors, spinning bombs, guided missiles, or an UFO that crosses the screen from time to time at higher levels. Low hills and stars are seen in the background. There are many types of targets, each of which may move at various speeds. As the game advances, the range of speed increases. The game has ten levels, each of which features different objects. Each level is represented by a different beautiful background and amazing background music.

Bish Bash Bots (Firestoke, 19th Oct, $17.99) - Bish Bash Bots is a unique mix of casual tower defence strategy and all-out brawling action. Team up in couch co-op / online play or go it alone to save the world. In a cartoony take on the distant future, robots have become an integral part of everyday life. But everything changes when the bots, seemingly for no reason, malfunction and start stealing all of the world's technology. Amongst the chaos, a rag-tag team of unlikely heroes step up to save humanity. Armed with their respective skills, our heroes have set out on a grand adventure to reset the robots and save the world. Build upgradable turrets, unlock new gadgets and bash bots with giant hammers. Journey across the world through vibrant and colourful biomes. Use strategy to defend against swarms of robots and save humanity! > Dynamic Enemies Large swarms of bots that navigate dynamically – can be pushed, shoved and bashed around by players and turrets.

Board Games (Sabec, 12th Oct, $14.99) - Presenting the "Timeless Board Game Bundle" - a delightful compilation of three iconic and universally cherished board games that have stood the test of time. Chess: The Pinnacle of Strategic Mastery Dive into the world of chess, the epitome of strategic board games. Easy to grasp, yet endlessly challenging to conquer. Pit your wits against artificial intelligence with four distinct levels of difficulty or challenge your friends to a battle of minds. Our incredibly realistic simulation allows you to command every piece on the board effortlessly. It even guides you through the "legal" moves by highlighting the correct squares. Chess is the timeless pursuit of tactical brilliance. Checkers (Draughts): An Ancient Contest Checkers, also known as "Draughts," boasts a lineage so ancient that a board resembling this game was unearthed in the city-state of "Ur" in ancient Mesopotamia, dating back to 3000 BC.

Brutalism22 (Marginalact, 13th Oct, $9.99) - This is a small horror game about brutalist architecture in Ukraine. In Brutalism22 you are playing as a regular supermarket worker at the workplace, and suddenly, bombs start to drop. So you are trying to escape the city under attack with his dog, his neighbor, and her daughter. Game features: -Unique brutalist architecture -Retro-style Eastern European cities and towns. -Scary monsters -Several grim, intense locations -Cute dog

Bubble Shoot Farm (RuWaMo, 20th Oct, $10.00) - Welcome to Bubble Shoot Farm, the enchanting and addictive puzzle game that will whisk you away to a world of bubble-bursting fun! Prepare to embark on a captivating journey through a vibrant and charming countryside as you take on challenging puzzles that will test your wit and precision. In Bubble Shoot Farm, you'll find yourself surrounded by lush landscapes, adorable farm animals, and fields bursting with colorful bubbles. Your mission is to match and pop bubbles to rescue cute critters and restore the beauty of this tranquil farm. With its intuitive gameplay and an array of exciting challenges, Bubble Shoot Farm is a perfect blend of strategy and relaxation.

Buddy Canine Ballcaster (Aldora, 12th Oct, $4.99) - ·Story: You are a fearless dog whose goal is to rescue his beloved brother, who has been captured by the evil goblin king and his hordes of minions. Your loyal canine companion decides to embark on an exciting adventure to face dangers, overcome challenges and win back his brother. ·Unique ability: As a canine protagonist, you have the special ability to throw balls. This power will be your main weapon to defeat the goblin king's minions and make your way through levels full of platforms and obstacles. ·Game world: Explore a diverse and captivating world made up of a variety of environments, from lush forests to dark dungeons. ·Enemies: Face numerous enemies, from common goblin minions to powerful final bosses holding your brother prisoner. Use your ball throwing skills and strategy to beat them. ·Challenges: Overcome clever obstacles, solve environmental puzzles, and search for secret routes to advance your quest.

Bullet Rodeo (RedDeer, 13th Oct, $11.99) - Welcome to Bullet Rodeo, a 2D, bullet hell game where bandits rob banks and terrorize towns. Do you have what it takes to become a vigilante and bring back order in this quiet place? IT’S THE WILD WEST! Defeat opponents in the town, on the train, and in the wild. Watch out not to shoot innocent citizens, and look up to the sky for wild eagles. You can’t trust anyone, except your best friend - revolver. Get through all 3 stages and compete with other players, by sharing your score on social media. But be careful, if you die at any stage you will have to start all over again from the beginning. BECOME A MASTER Shoot enemies as soon as you see them but remember your gun can only fire 6 bullets before you have to reload. Survive duels by dodging, crouching, or even hiding behind covers. And if you are low on health, look for the eagles that carry extra HP points for you. If your enemies start escaping by train, simply get on your horse and catch them!

Car Parking & Car Driving Simulator 2023 (DEZVOLT GAMES, 10th Oct, $12.99) - You have a chance to become a virtuoso of car control and a parking master in a variety of conditions. Are you ready for the most thrilling automotive adventures of the year

Castaway of Steel (Aldora Games, 16th Oct, $4.99) - Players take on the role of a castaway who wakes up on a mysterious island. He discovers that on this seemingly paradise island, fighting takes place in a coliseum. As you explore the place in search of answers, the FBI is secretly investigating what is happening on the island, unleashing an intriguing plot full of mystery, action, and shocking moral decisions. The player must fight to survive while unraveling the island's dark secrets and deciding the course of the story.

Cats and the Other Lives (OverGamez, 21st Oct, $19.99) - Following the passing of Bernard Mason, the patriarch of the family, all the remaining Masons return to their childhood home for one last time. As Aspen, the cat of the household, players will take a journey across the hopes, disappointments and regrets of the enigmatic Mason family, traversing through a rich narrative that spans over decades. The game embraces a simple yet intuitive point and click play style, celebrating a design approach based on the behaviours of common house cats living all around the world. Is the cat just a pet, or does this creature play a more mysterious role in our lives?

Cats Bundle (GAME NACIONAL, 14th Oct, $19.99) - This is a white little cat who loves to jump and to get into adventures around the town until he finds milk to drink. Once he accomplishes his mission, then it is time to go home. This is a cat puzzle game for all ages. It's a fun game that will improve your reasoning and intellectual ability. This is a game where your goal is to keep pressing a button, perfect timing, to help a flying cat pass by enraged dogs. A little kitty who loves eating. Cut the wool thread precisely to feed the cat. A fat cat who loves to eat all day is back now in this game even better than the first. It is a beautiful 2D pixel art game for all ages. Where you are a cat, you must avoid obstacles and beat enemies.

Choice Clash: What Would You Rather? (Source Byte, 19th Oct, $2.29) - What Would You Rather? Dive into a world of choices with 300 mind-bending dilemmas. Your path, your destiny – choose wisely!

In this game, you will navigate thought-provoking dilemmas, make critical choices, and see how your decisions stack up against a global community of players.

Clan’s Revenge (Aldora Games, 13th Oct, $4.99) - ·Immerse yourself in an ancient world of ninjas and martial arts, where two promising young people embark on an epic journey

Classic Games (Sabec, 12th Oct, $14.99) - Introducing the "Classic Sports Extravaganza" - a triumphant collection of three universally beloved games that have been cherished around the globe for generations: Bowling, Table Tennis, and Darts. Bowling: Roll to Victory Slide into your favorite bowling shoes and embrace the timeless thrill of this accessible and engaging game. Knock down the pins in style by carefully selecting your shot's position, power, and direction. Challenge a friend to a head-to-head showdown or take on the formidable computer-controlled artificial intelligence (AI) player. Victory is a challenging pursuit in the world of bowling - are you up to the task? Table Tennis: Ping Pong at Its Finest Immerse yourself in the exciting world of table tennis, right at your fingertips on the Nintendo Switch™. Whether it's a friendly match with family or an intense duel against the cunning AI opponent, the joy of ping pong awaits.

Composer World (Dynamic Voltage, 25th Oct, $19.99) - Composer World is the newest installment of the Composer series. Write music and share it with the world! You'll have access to hundreds of instruments and unique soundsets that allow you to write orchestral, dance, pop, hip-hop, metal, and even music that sounds like it came out of a retro gaming console. You can now share your songs online. earn XP and level up by listening to songs or by having others listen to yours. As you level up you'll earn new avatar clothing and accessories - as well as boosts which can be applied to your songs to make them appear in radio station playlists more frequently.

CRYMACHINA (NIS America, 24th Oct, $59.99) - In a world where humans went extinct thousands of years ago, synthetic beings known as Dei ex Machina have been tasked to bring mankind back. Join three E.V.E., the recreated psyche of deceased humans instilled in synthetic bodies, as they seek their full-fledged humanity and explore Eden to discover the secrets hidden within. Flashy, action-packed combat paired with in-depth weapon customization creates a visually stunning RPG experience. Dark scenery and striking sci-fi visuals bring the world of CRYMACHINA to life.

DINOSAURS: Mission Dino Camp (Wild River, 26th Oct, $39.99) - The schleich® DINOSAURS have come to life and need your help! As part of Team Dino embark on an action-filled adventure deep in the amazon jungle to find and rescue the legendary giant creatures. Explore and discover a vast amazon jungle with breathtaking environments and forgotten temples from an ancient civilization full of mystery and challenges. Cross dangerous jungle tracks that you traverse by foot as well as engage in adrenalin filled racing action with the Team Dino vehicles (jeep /quad /helicopter). Bring down Dinosaurs with a stun gun and tranquilizer while avoiding being attacked in order to get them transported to the Team Dino base. Take care of and heal Dinosaurs by gathering plants and other ingredients and apply medicine to get them back to their feet. Discover and interact with your favourite Dinosaurs like the Brontosaurus, Velociraptor, the mighty T-Rex and many more Dinosaurs and well-known characters from schleich® DINOSAURS !

Dreams of a Geisha (Green Sauce, 24th Oct, $19.99) - Take a journey through the magical and wonderful world of Geisha. Help Ichisumi in this incredible adventure to reopen the temples of Geisha and restore a world of beauty and passion. Dive into this engaging Match 3 game with beautiful scenery and relaxing music. Overcome obstacles, collect puzzle pieces, and be prepared to solve challenging puzzles in Dreams of a Geisha!

Druidwalker (AbsoDev, 20th Oct, $2.99) - In Druidwalker, the winter is just around the corner. The forest goes to sleep. You are a druid, preparing the forest for hibernation. Where will the paths of fallen leaves lead you? Druidwalker is an experimental game: click on the cards and see how far can you go. You won't get hints at the start of the game. You have to interact with it and figure things out as you go.

EGGCONSOLE RELICS PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise, 12th Oct, $6.49) - Two great consciousnesses. I don't know when in the world they existed, but there were two consciousnesses. Perhaps they existed long before the universe existed. These two consciousnesses have been quarreling and clashing with each other. Which is right and which is wrong? Which is light and which is shadow? There was no meaning in such questions. There are just two consciousnesses that are fighting each other. When these two consciousnesses collide, various substances are born, and various things are destroyed. Even light came into existence through the collision of these two consciousnesses. Perhaps this universe was also created by these two consciousnesses. And the two consciousnesses have always been in conflict. This struggle will continue forever. It is like a tremor for the evolution of the universe. This is an action-adventure game released by Bothtec in 1986. The main character is drifting as a spirit in the ruins that suddenly appear from under the sea.

Favela Zombie Shooter (Halva Studio, 13th Oct, $7.99) - Get ready for a heart-pounding, action-packed zombie shooting game set in a Brazilian favela. In "Favela Zombie Shooter," you'll face wave after wave of different zombies and have to survive as long as you can.

Flap Legends (Entity3, 14th Oct, $0.99) - It's time to get flapping! Just tap to flap, it couldn't be simpler! Pass the rings perfectly and earn cash to make upgrades. Build the perfect flapping machine and reach the highest distance possible

Garden Buddies (RedDeerGames, 20th Oct, $14.99) - Unleash your inner gardener and immerse yourself in the serene world of Garden Buddies, cultivating a vibrant flower garden alongside your new friend Mutsy. Discover an enchanting and fulfilling experience to release your stress.

Garden Guardian (Mokuzai Studio, 20th Oct, $4.99) - A new take on classic LCD games, rethought through a modern lens! Complete objectives through the Trial levels, or hop into Endless to show that you can garden with the best of them! Collect Plant Food by snipping up any bugs that dare approach Snippy's garden, then feed the plants to grow fruit. Collect as many points as you can by snipping, feeding and harvesting your crops! Although things start off simple enough, rounds will get faster and faster as you collect points, so don't lose your cool! If an enemy destroys a plant, you'll get a MISS. Three MISSes, and it's game over. Collect the Extra Life Fruit when you have a chance!

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition (IllFonic, 19th Oct, $19.99) - Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition will include the game and all four of the DLC Drops from 2023. This is a fun, multiplayer game perfect for all skill levels. Four proton pack wielding Ghostbusters attempt to catch a Ghost haunting unique locations in asymmetrical multiplayer battles (online or offline). As players progress, they will unlock cosmetics and upgrades for both Ghostbusters and Ghosts to evolve their gameplay experiences. The look and feel will deliver to fans an immersive experience in the universe, allowing them to play out their Ghostbusting fantasies. Whether hunting or haunting, the game is easy to learn and fun to master

Giant Chase (Entity3, 14th Oct, $0.99) - Chase after the Giant as he destroys the city Collect coloured power ups to increase your sword size and power avoid lava pits and dangerous obstacles as you track him down Reach the beast and climb to his head to deliver the finishing blow!

Golf: Hole in Two (Bearded Ants, 23rd Oct, $2.00) - In Golf: Hole in Two you can play a round of golf anytime with no worries; just sit back, play, and relax! Your goal is to find the perfect angle and power for every stroke, to be able to get a hole in two strokes on every course.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd (Good Shepherd, 18th Oct, $24.99) - Hellboy Web of Wyrd is a roguelike action brawler with an original story created in partnership with Dark Horse Comics and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola. When an agent of the B.P.R.D. goes missing, Hellboy is sent to investigate; pulling him into the depths of the Wyrd.

Hidden Cats in London (Silesia Games, 19th Oct, $2.99) - A short and pleasant experience in the form of a hidden object game - fill the city of London with colour as you spot all the stray cats that wander around! Try the different game modes, find special cats, and unlock bonus levels!

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged (Milestone, 19th Oct, $49.99) - Whether it's the backyard of a house in the suburbs or a mini-golf course in a village in the Wild West, your tracks will be surrounded by the most stunning environments! Discover 5 brand new locations, master their secrets, and you'll feel right at home both there and on the podium. New terrains are another fantastic new entry that will make your races even more exciting and challenging. Grass, sand and more will directly affect the handling of the vehicle: something to keep in mind when you’ll choose your ride. Strategy plays an even bigger role now!

Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue (Aksys Games, 19th Oct, $49.99) - Developed by Dreamloop Games, Inescapable is a social thriller set in a tropical island resort: you’ve been kidnapped and forced to participate in a twisted reality TV show with 10 strangers. At the end of your stay, you’ll receive $500,000. There’s just one catch - on the island there are no rules, and no escape. Inescapable’s story explores human nature and how far people will go for social clout, wealth, and their own desires—and how much further they might be willing to go when they have per

Japan Train Models – JR East Edition (G-MODE, 12th Oct, $13.99) - Japan Train Models, a game that lets you enjoy trains in its entirety, is now available on Nintendo Switch™! There are three modes to play: Pazzle mode, Layout mode, and Encyclopedia mode! You can enjoy the fascination of trains as much as you want.

Jujubos (QUByte Interactive, 20th Oct, $4.99) - Jujubos is a puzzle game that you need to use different tools to build a path until the end and rescue all the Jujubos. Help these sweet creatures to escape from different biomes and climates and return home. But be careful. The resources are limited, so be smart and plan the perfect escape for each situation. Game features: - 60 levels; - Level editor: Create you own levels; - Challenging and creative gameplay; - Different tools to get through the levels;

Kona II: Brume (PLAION, 18th Oct, $29.99) - Northern Québec, 1970. A bizarre mist - the Brume - is disconnecting a rural mining village from its quiet reality and disrupting the balance of nature. But where is it coming from? Step back into the role of Detective Carl Faubert and dive deeper into the surreal mysteries of Kona. Make your trek through the snowy landscapes of Northern Canada and discover that you are not entirely alone. Find other stranded people - both victims and survivors of a devastating avalanche - and uncover the hidden dark truth of the Brume.

Lamphead (DEMENCI, 21st Oct, $4.99) - The protagonist of this game is a strange man who needs to breach out of the darkened and dangerous odd place at whatever cost. Are you ready to prove that your reaction is outstanding, shunting between sharp barriers, collecting bonuses, remembering that in the end of every dark path the light of victory awaits? Game Features: -Get battery to light your way -Collect coins to save the Lamp Head! -Adorable sound effects -Challenge and help your friends! -Added more New Location -Added more cute cartoon characters!

Latte Stand Tycoon+ (CheckMate, 20th Oct, $9.99) - Come, join Maya and Mia as they make a name for themselves in the town of Falling Leaves, and experience the first tale in an incredible epic unfolding before you. It’s up to them to restore an old family home and Café, which they inherited from their recently deceased grandfather, in time to save it from being demolished. . . unfortunately, their timing couldn't be worse, as they've moved in when the town has begun to be hit by chaotic weather patterns. Combat the elements, keep up your stock, and grow their little run-down Latte Stand into a full-fledged Café as you hone your barista skills and get to know your customer’s tastes in this new re-imagining of Latte Stand Tycoon.

NeonPowerUp! (Ratalaika Games, 20th Oct, $4.99) - NeonPowerUp! is set in a beautifully pixelated world full of obstacles and challenges. Set in a deadly future where artificial intelligence has gone mad, your task is to restore all the batteries in the world. Obtain power-ups that grant the player different specific abilities to clear each stage. Overcome the diverse and dynamic challenges that await you on each level!

Only Way Up! Parkour Jump Simulator (GameToTop, 14th Oct, $4.99) - Embark on a thrilling parkour journey through urban landscapes! Feel the adrenaline rush as you jump, hop, and roll through various cityscapes, each filled with exciting challenges.

Paint It (Soroka Games, 14th Oct, $5.99) - Paint It is like a magical coloring world where you can paint, use stickers, and have fun with 40 models. You'll have lots of creative tools to make everything look amazing. Let your imagination run wild and make your models super colorful! Any color Using a color palette, choose any color you want! Use stickers But how can you draw without stickers? A huge collection of stickers will help you create something beautiful! Use touchscreen Your fingers are the best tool, paint the models using the touchscreen.

Pickleball Smash (Game Mill, 24th Oct, $39.99) - Experience the thrill of Pickleball like never before! Hone your skills in single-player mode or challenge your friends in multi-player fun where every match is a test of skill, strategy, and agility. Get ready to serve, dink, and smash your way to victory in the thrilling world of Pickleball Smash. Can you handle the heat?

Pillars of Dust (Something Classic, 16th Oct, $6.99) - In this retro styled RPG, step into the shoes of Prince Carlton and pauper Gregg as they make their separate ways through a forgotten kingdom. Recruit strange companions, find numerous secrets, and complete the quest in the order of your choosing. Can you achieve the coveted 100% completion of this cozy exploration centered RPG?

Revenge of Banana (Weakfish Studio, 19th Oct, $3.99) - Revenge of Banana is a fast paced FPS game, one damage and you're dead! You have to kill the enemy with your swift moves, dodge a Strawberry trying to hit you, a Watermelon throwing seeds at you and an Exploding Tomato! The most important thing is speed. Can you beat your own record?

Shalnor Legends 2: Trials of Thunder (19th Oct 2023, $14.99) - A Story-Rich RPG/Action-Adventure game. Step into the shoes of the young Orc Mogren and explore all of Thunder Island.

Soviet Project (17Studio, 19th Oct, $3.99) - You are an ordinary citizen who missed the evacuation due to illness, and now you need to understand the situation in order to leave the city. The game is imbued with the atmosphere of the late USSR, combined with mysterious and mystical elements characteristic of the horror genre. Uncover all the mysteries of this place by exploring a unique open world filled with dangerous mutated dolls. You can destroy them or try to avoid meeting them, the choice is yours.

Special Ops (Sabec, 5th Oct, $14.99) - Introducing the "Special Ops Trilogy" - an epic collection of three high-octane special forces games that will test your mettle and stealth skills to the limit. Experience the heart-pounding action and adrenaline-fueled challenges of the Special Ops Trilogy. Are you ready to take on the role of a covert operative, defending your territory, mastering the night, and becoming the ultimate sniper? Night Vision: Illuminate the Darkness Unleash the power of Night Vision, an ingenious solution that harnesses the infra-red camera within your right joy-con controller. With Night Vision, you can peer into the abyss of complete darkness, revealing objects and surroundings up to 0. 5 meters away. White and reflective surfaces offer enhanced visibility even at greater distances. Embrace the thrill of experimentation and discover the untold secrets lurking in the shadows with Night Vision.

Spirit of the Island (Plug In Digital, 19th Oct, $24.99) - There’s an old tradition running in your homeland: to become an adult and complete the coming of age ritual, you must go on a journey of discovery. Your adventure begins on a distant island, deep in a tropical Archipelago. What was once a prosperous tourist destination is now a shade of its former glory: and it’s your job to bring it back to life! Explore the Archipelago, meet the locals, and lend them a hand to restore the tourist paradise… while you try to uncover the mysteries of your past!

SQUID COMMANDO (ogsoftgames, 20th Oct, $19.99) - Squid Commando is an arcade shoot-'em-up game in which you have to fight alone or in pairs in co-op mode, against the whole army of General Darken. You can choose from three characters with different weapons as you shoot down swarms of enemies through five different levels.

Super Ultimate Fighters (HUNTERS, 18th Oct, $2.23) - Super Ultimate Fighters is a 2D fighting game. The game brings together various fighters from karate, judo, sumo, aikido, taekwondo, drunken fist, mantis style, capoeira, boxing, and more. When the technique gauge is accumulated, super special moves can be activated! Let's win by deciding on unique techniques.

Swapshot (eastasiasoft, 25th Oct, $4.99) - Get ready for an intense platforming adventure with the bravest little girl of them all! In Swapshot, you take control of this fearless heroine equipped with a teleportation gun. Your mission is to overcome a series of challenges in a 2D world filled with brainteasing puzzles. Explore 35 meticulously designed levels, full of treacherous spikes and cunning traps, using your gun to hit teleportation boxes and instantly swap positions with them, opening up a world of strategic possibilities.

Tales of Mathasia (Ultimate Games, 19th Oct, $7.99) - The game is set in a world called Mathasia. It’s a beautiful and colourful land where anthropomorphic animals live peacefully. There are 4 regions in Mathasia - The Uncountable Mountains, Great Number Plains, The Dividing Forest and Multiplication Islands. All the animals leave happily under the rule of the Wise Royal Owl Family. The King and Queen care and provide for everyone so the animals can spend as much time as they want to do their favourite thing - Recreational Maths!

The Legend of Shadow: Mask of the Force (TROOOZE, 12th Oct, $14.99) - Collect the masks of power scattered across multiple dimensions and use your skills to challenge the gods! Create your own colorful and powerful battle strategy by combining more than 50 different masks and skills from around the world. The music written by Manami Matsumae(a game music composer famous for the Mega Man series) and the dreamy graphics of shadows make the game even more enjoyable.

The Love – Date Simulator with Girls (DEZVIOLT GAMES, 17th Oct, $13.99) - Introducing “The Love - Date Simulator with Girls”, where you embark on a captivating journey through the art of conversation with people from all walks of life.

Toonsters : Crossing Worlds (YSO Corp, 13th Oct, $10.64) - Travel the world in search of new Toonsters, cute creatures that could become your favorite companions! Upgrade your Toonsters, find the rarest ones and compete against other trainers to become the biggest Toonsters collector!

ToyBox Puzzle (Bearded Ants, 17th Oct, $3.99) - We had so much fun playing with all these toys, but we can't just leave all of this mess behind! Don't worry though, the excitement is not over yet, we're about to learn how organising your mess can be a whole new way of having fun.

Turn-Based Bundle (Goblinz Studio, 12th Oct, $51.00) - Play the bad guys in Legend of Keepers, fight your way through the city of Dawn's Point in Banners of Ruin, defeat the invading hordes in Defend the Rook, play the wind guiding the Pupils in As Far As The Eye, and explore the Great Oak in Oaken.

Twin Mind: Nobody’s Here Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media, 12th Oct, $14.99) - An alarming phone call from Randall's friend Rebecca - a science center employee - is the reason two outstanding detectives you play as get caught up in a sci-fi thriller story full of personal drama. A scientist's death is considered being an accident, but this theory is being contradicted by the following facts: the closed from the inside door and multiple signs of a struggle on the victim's body. But the security footage shows no one but the victim himself! Something isn't adding up here, and you are to figure everything out! Solve tricky riddles and find out the truth.

Ultimate Jigsaw Puzzle Collection (Mindscape, 12th Oct, $49.99) - Enjoy 600+ unique jigsaw puzzles across 5 different games. Experience high-quality images from various themes, such as: Nature, Art, Cities, Animals and so much more!

Warm Snow (Microids, 20th Oct, $19.99) - In the year 27 of the Longwu era, a strange warm snow refuses to melt and plunges the world into chaos, turning the people into uncontrollable monsters. As you play “Bi An”, a mysterious warrior wandering in this oriental dark fantasy universe, your mission is to confront the 5 houses which used to protect the world by delivering them from the corruption and finally defeat the White Lotus. Adapt your equipment to your way of fighting and engage in challenging battles against fierce enemies to solve the riddle behind the warm snow and deliver the world from this plague!

Witchy Life Story (Sundew Studios, 19th Oct, $19.99) - Don’t get kicked out of training in this witchy tale of chaos, friendship, and romance! Play as the youngest member of the illustrious, magical von Teasel family, but you’re not exactly their pride and joy. In fact, your grandmother has given you one last chance to prove yourself — or no more witch training for you! You arrive in the small village of Flora, along with your familiar, Ramsey. You have two weeks to help the locals prepare their harvest festival for success, and prove your worth to, well, everyone. But don’t worry! That’s plenty of time to plan a village festival and make some (questionable) life choices!

Yoga Studio: Poses for experts and beginners (Cooking And, 12th Oct, $2.99) - Discover the Path to Inner Harmony with Yoga Studio: Poses for experts and beginners! Immerse yourself in the serene world of yoga from the comfort of your home. This interactive book is your gateway to the ancient practice of yoga, offering a perfect blend of wisdom and modern technology. Learn the fundamental principles, explore a variety of yoga styles, and embark on a journey of physical and mental transformation. It Comes complete with two different routines to kickstart your yoga journey today. Begin your practice with beginner-friendly routines designed for curious beginners and seasoned yogis alike. Cultivate balance, strength, and tranquility in today's fast-paced world. But that's not all, also includes invigorating breathing exercises and soothing meditation practices. Elevate your well-being by mastering the art of pranayama and finding inner peace through mindfulness meditation.

What will you be downloading this week? Super Mario Bros. Wonder Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Gargoyles Remastered The Jackbox Party Pack 10 Mail Time A Perfect Day Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express Airship Defender Animals - Habitats and Curiosities Another World Mahjong Girl Arcade Archives GUTTANG GOTTONG Archetype Arcadia Astrosmash Bish Bash Bots Board Games Brutalism22 Bubble Shoot Farm Buddy Canine Ballcaster Bullet Rodeo Car Parking & Car Driving Simulator 2023 Castaway of Steel Cats and the Other Lives Choice Clash: What Would You Rather? Clan's Revenge Classic Games Composer World CRYMACHINA DINOSAURS: Mission Dino Camp Dreams of a Geisha Eggconsole Relics Pc-8801 Favela Zombie Shooter Garden Buddies Garden Guardian Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - Ecto Edition Hellboy: Web of Wyrd Hidden Cats in London Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue Japan Train Models - JR East Edition Jujubos Kona II: Brume Lamphead Latte Stand Tycoon+ NeonPowerUp! Only Way Up! Parkour Jump Simulator Pickleball Smash Pillars of Dust Shalnor Legends 2: Trials of Thunder Soviet Project Special Ops Spirit of the Island Squid Commando Super Ultimate Fighters Swapshot Tales of Mathasia The Legend of Shadow: Mask of the Force ToyBox Puzzle Twin Mind: Nobody's Here Collector's Edition Warm Snow Witchy Life Story Nothing for me this week (You can select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (17 votes) Super Mario Bros. Wonder 53 % Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 24 % Gargoyles Remastered 6 % The Jackbox Party Pack 10 0% Mail Time 6 % A Perfect Day 0% Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express 0% Airship Defender 0% Animals - Habitats and Curiosities 0% Another World Mahjong Girl 0% Arcade Archives GUTTANG GOTTONG 0% Archetype Arcadia 0% Astrosmash 6 % Bish Bash Bots 0% Board Games 0% Brutalism22 0% Bubble Shoot Farm 0% Buddy Canine Ballcaster 0% Bullet Rodeo 0% Car Parking & Car Driving Simulator 2023 0% Castaway of Steel 0% Cats and the Other Lives 0% Choice Clash: What Would You Rather? 0% Clan's Revenge 0% Classic Games 0% Composer World 0% CRYMACHINA 0% DINOSAURS: Mission Dino Camp 0% Dreams of a Geisha 0% Eggconsole Relics Pc-8801 0% Favela Zombie Shooter 0% Garden Buddies 0% Garden Guardian 0% Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - Ecto Edition 0% Hellboy: Web of Wyrd 6 % Hidden Cats in London 0% Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged 0% Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue 0% Japan Train Models - JR East Edition 0% Jujubos 0% Kona II: Brume 0% Lamphead 0% Latte Stand Tycoon+ 0% NeonPowerUp! 0% Only Way Up! Parkour Jump Simulator 0% Pickleball Smash 0% Pillars of Dust 0% Shalnor Legends 2: Trials of Thunder 0% Soviet Project 0% Special Ops 0% Spirit of the Island 0% Squid Commando 0% Super Ultimate Fighters 0% Swapshot 0% Tales of Mathasia 0% The Legend of Shadow: Mask of the Force 0% ToyBox Puzzle 0% Twin Mind: Nobody's Here Collector's Edition 0% Warm Snow 0% Witchy Life Story 0% Nothing for me this week 0%

Note: We have cut some entries from the poll due to the sheer amount of games launching on the eShop in this week's edition of the Download.

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!