Nintendo has announced it will be hosting a special event called "Bowser Bash" next week with the assistance of Jakks Pacific.

There have not really been any specific details provided just yet but it is going to take place ahead of Halloween on "Friday the 13th" of October, between 5pm and 7pm. Jakks Pacific is a toy maker, so there could potentially be some Mario-themed products up for grabs.

Nintendo will be hosting a special event on Saturday the 14th October as well, between the hours of 11am and 2pm, where Super Mario-themed costumes are encouraged to be worn. Entry will be on a "first come first served basis" at both events, so if you want to be part of this bash, you might want to plan ahead.

Nintendo NY is also promoting it as an event you "don't want to miss".

