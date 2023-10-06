Brainwash Gang's Laika: Aged Through Blood is a really unique beast. Mixing Metroidvania exploration with motorbikes and bloody battles, it's like a delicious cocktail of Excitebike, Mad Max, and Castlevania — a "motorvania" as the devs are calling it.

But this unique action platformer has just got a PC release date of 19th October 2023 (slow down October) with publisher Headup confirming that a Nintendo Switch version "will launch soon after". Phew!

The new gameplay trailer showcases the game's gorgeous hand-painted visuals, stylish flips and tricks, and pretty gory action. Blood will be spilt as a mother coyote goes on a journey of vengeance. The game was shown off during the Future Games Show 2023 earlier this summer, and hopefully, we don't have much longer to wait to try it for ourselves on Switch.

The beautiful post-apocalyptic world looks absolutely stunning, with gorgeous lighting and unique characters throughout. Mixing the more sombre tone with cute animals — and making them a bit less cute, mind you — Laika: Aged Through Blood is looking to bring a new twist to the ever-popular Metroidvania genre.

Have a look at some of the screenshots below to get a feel for the game, and its beautiful, brutal world.

Laika: Aged Through Blood will be out on PC via Steam on 19th October. A Switch release will follow later on — this year or next year, we don't know yet. Rev up in the comments and let us know what you think about the game.