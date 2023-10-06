Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Brainwash Gang's Laika: Aged Through Blood is a really unique beast. Mixing Metroidvania exploration with motorbikes and bloody battles, it's like a delicious cocktail of Excitebike, Mad Max, and Castlevania — a "motorvania" as the devs are calling it.

But this unique action platformer has just got a PC release date of 19th October 2023 (slow down October) with publisher Headup confirming that a Nintendo Switch version "will launch soon after". Phew!

The new gameplay trailer showcases the game's gorgeous hand-painted visuals, stylish flips and tricks, and pretty gory action. Blood will be spilt as a mother coyote goes on a journey of vengeance. The game was shown off during the Future Games Show 2023 earlier this summer, and hopefully, we don't have much longer to wait to try it for ourselves on Switch.