Hideki Kamiya has officially left PlatinumGames and has now launched his very own YouTube channel, appropriately titled 'Hideki Kamiya Channel'.

Presented with Kamiya's signature sense of humour, the debut video delves into his departure from his role as Vice President at PlatinumGames and what his plans are going forwards.

We'd advise you not to get your hopes up just yet, though, as it seems Kamiya is not currently in any rush to get back to work. Indeed, he states that he decided to leave PlatinumGames three months ago at the time of the video upload and has spent the majority of his time watching Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+. He goes on to say "I can't work for [the same industry for] a year. For reasons. So it'll be a while until I bring good news to you all".

Judging from a sizeable chunk of the video, it sounds like Kamiya will be spending quite a bit of his time going forward with some home cooking. Fair enough, right?

Interestingly, Kamiya remains coy on his reasons for leaving PlatinumGames, and has stated the following:

"Why did I quit? You can bleep out, right? How should I put it... Hmm... How can I put it... Umm... There's no way I can put it! You guys understand, right? But... I'd say, I left the company because I wanted to follow my beliefs as a game creator and to choose the path I think is right and move on. Yeah, so I'm not going to retire yet. I want to keep creating games."

While we can only speculate at this stage, it sounds like Kamiya had perhaps clashed with his colleagues regarding creative differences and felt it best to strike out on his own. Regardless of where he ends up, however, we can't wait to see what he cooks up in the future. Both in the kitchen and in the game studio.