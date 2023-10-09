Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Microids has published a brand new story trailer for Flashback 2, which sees the return of Conrad B. Hart over 30 years since his first appearance on the Amiga.

This long-awaited sequel arrives on Switch and other consoles on 16th November 2023, and today's trailer highlights the game's main narrative. This action platformer will follow Conrad once again along with an AI-powered weapon known as A.I.S.H.A.

Conrad must combat an alien invasion of Morphs led by General Lazarus as he searches for his missing friend Ian. Flashback 2 features the same cinematic platforming action as its 1992 predecessor with more gunplay and explosive action. Paul Cuisset, writer and designer of the first game, returns for this sequel.

Here's a rundown of the game's features from publisher Microids: