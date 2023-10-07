Back in March of this year, Bandai Namco announced it was working on a brand new Dragon Ball Budokai Tenkaichi game.

Now, in an update, Dragon Ball fans have discovered a trademark for "Sparking! Zero" was filed in the US at the end of last month. The Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi series is known as the Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! series in Japan and the original three titles all include "Sparking!" in their name.

It's led to speculation about the next game's official title and a possible announcement in the near future:

Gematsu: "The trademark could suggest the game’s title will be Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! Zero, at least in Japan, as well as that a follow-up announcement is coming soon."

At the moment, all we know about this next game is that it's still in the "early stages of development" and no platforms or release date have been announced yet. Bandai Namco has also shown a brief teaser video of Goku in his Super Saiyan Blue form from the Dragon Ball Super series.

As previously noted, the Budokai Tenkaichi games started out life in 2005 on the PlayStation with Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi. It was followed by Budokai Tenkaichi 2 in 2006 and Budokai Tenkaichi 3 in 2007, which were both released on the Nintendo Wii.