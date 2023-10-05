Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Black Salt Games and Team17 Digital have announced that spooky fishing sim Dredge is getting its first paid DLC on 16th November 2023. Plus, it's only £5.99 / US $5.99 / €5.99, which is sure to reel many of you back in.

The Pale Reach will be bringing a whole new biome to the seven seas of Dredge's world, and as the title might suggest, it's a white wonderland of ice, sleet, and snow. You should also expect even more monstrosities to be hiding under the chilly ocean waves here.

You'll need brand new tools to navigate these waters as there are 11 new fish and crab species to dredge up from the ocean, all in aid of following a doomed expedition that took place a long time ago. Sounds totally safe. Just have a look at what you might encounter:

It's worth noting that this DLC is different to The Iron Rig, the originally planned first piece of DLC for Dredge, which Team17 delayed earlier this week. That's coming in 2024, now. But The Pale Reach should keep you frozen in place for the time being.