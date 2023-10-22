Back in August, it was revealed the free-to-play title Disney Dreamlight Valley would be receiving a physical release on all platforms including the Nintendo Switch.

The development team has now issued an update on its social channels, revealing how there have been some "slight delays" to the release timing of the 'Cozy Edition'.

The physical version of the game will still be released "as previously announced" on the Switch in North America on 27th October 2023.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia the Switch version will arrive on 10th November 2023. On this same day, it will also be released on PlayStation and Xbox platforms in all of these regions as well as North America.

"We can't wait to be able to extend this physical edition - complete with exclusive physical and digital goodies - to you soon. We appreciate your patience!"

According to previous online listings, the Switch version of the game will also be a "code in box" physical release.

If you do decide to pick it up, this version comes with an exclusive sticker sheet, a double-sided collectible poster and four digital bonus items. These include 14,500 Moonstones, a Cottage House Style, an Exclusive Cheshire Cat Sweater, and Exclusive Racoon Companion Skins. Here's a look at all of these goodies:

If you can't hold out for the F2P release, you can always purchase early access to Disney Dreamlight Valley for $29.99 USD via the Switch eShop. There's also a deluxe edition priced at $49.99 or the ultimate edition which costs $69.99 (or the regional equivalent).