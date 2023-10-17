There's some big news coming out of Elder Scrolls and Fallout creator Bethesda, with the head of publishing Pete Hines calling time on his long-running career at the company.

After 24 years of leadership, Hines is retiring and will begin an "exciting new chapter" of his life to explore other interests and passions. He says it wasn't a decision that "came easily or quickly" but after the "incredible launch" of the company's new IP and game Starfield, he felt the time was right.

Within this message, he also thanked the company's fans and community as well as the "amazing" teams and studios under the Bethesda banner, calling it the "greatest experience" of his life.

Many other industry figures like Xbox's Phil Spencer responded to this announcement via social media - thanking Pete for being at the "heart of Bethesda" and its family of studios. Hines originally joined Bethesda's marketing division in the late 90s and went on to work on hits like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and the Fallout series.

In somewhat related news, Microsoft last week announced Activision Blizzard had officially joined team Xbox.