Feral Interactive has announced Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal, an enhanced version of the 2006 stealth classic for the Nintendo Switch.
There's no firm release date just yet beyond a rather vague 'Winter' window, but the game will contain all twelve sandbox missions from the original with a number of key enhancements from later installments to make the game better than ever, including:
- Instinct Mode to locate key targets and objectives
- An ever-present mini-map
- A wide array of gameplay enhancements
Here's an official description from Feral Interactive:
"Reprisal’s twelve sandbox missions offer endless opportunities to experiment, with many different routes to success. From the refined surroundings of the Paris opera to the heaving streets of New Orleans during Mardi Gras, how Agent 47 executes his commissions is up to the player. Whether it’s a very public execution, a silent kill with no witnesses or an “unfortunate accident”, a generous armoury of tools, weapons, disguises and blunt objects are always on-hand to help with decision making…"
Hitman: Blood Money has, of course, already received a re-release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, though the addition of these new features in Reprisal will no doubt make up for the extra-long wait Switch owners have had to endure.
We'll be sure to update you on the final release date as soon as we know more.
Will you be picking up Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal for the Nintendo Switch? Let us know with a comment down below.
I have never played a Hitman game, if the reviews are good, I'll give this one a go!
Tried replaying this on PS4 a while ago and it really hasn’t aged well in the controls department. Hopefully that’s one area that is improved in this release. It’s the first game I bought when I got a 360 back in the day.
It’s Feral Interactive (same ones who ported Isolation) so I have high hopes.
YEEEEEEEEEEEAH
This is one of the greatest games of all time. I love this game. Instinct and a mini map feel almost broken with how useful they’ll be, I’ve played this about 50 or 60 times and know it like the back of my hand so they’re massive changes.
Great news, keep the games that have never been on Nintendo consoles coming to Switch (and also those on previous Nintendo ones, but especially the former)!
@nessisonett I felt Blood Money always did a good job in letting you know who your target is, so the inclusion of an Instinct Mode feels a touch redundant. We'll see how it shakes out.
Ooh, I was just talking about the Hitman series on Kate's wishlist article. I'll definitely be getting this, it's been a long time since I played it on Xbox 360.
@Olliemar28 It’s not too hard but for a first playthrough, it’ll be useful for levels like Death on the Mississippi or the wedding. It’ll be easier to track the crows in A Murder of Crows through the crowd too, I can imagine it’ll be much more useful for first time players.
Does Hitman appeal to the Nintendo demographic though?
At first the video was on 360p and I was like "come on switch it's a 2006 game!"
Finally a Hitman game that isn’t a cloud version on Switch.
I've always wanted to play the Hitman games because I've always seen some of the insanity that you can get away with. Of course most of that has been the modern titles and those are just super expensive to get the full experience for, but having one of the older ones natively on Switch would be awesome. Definitely gonna be keeping an eye on this one
The end of the trailer states coming to iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch. So am going to hazard a guess that the Nintendo Switch version will be a port of either the iOS or Android version.
I don’t think iOS or Android ports on Switch do very well. I will wait for a review or preview article before deciding on this.
@Fighting_Game_Loser I think out of the new Hitman games, only Hitman 2016 seems possible to run on Switch.
Very nice, Blood money is the best Hitman game.
@Laxeybobby
Civilization 6 on Switch is an ios-port and works just great. There's really no reason for an android/ios-port not to work good on Switch as they share the ARM-aspects, as long as they don't use mobile UI like in many of them cheap mobile-ports on the eShop...
The framerates seem to be really janky in the trailer, hopefully it's just the phone version they shown. If the Switch version is just a port of the phone versions and not the console ones then this is already looking iffy and will probably be a bad port. At least it had better graphics.
this is a enhanced version rollls my eyes...
I'll get it, but, I'd have preferred Hitman Contracts to be released on the Switch, that's my favorite game of the series, and one of the best games I've ever played.
I’m calling it. This is gonna be a cloud game.
@nessisonett I completely agree with your excitement on this! So stoked that this is going to be on the Switch. My favorite game from the Hitman series and easily in my top 10 games of all time.
The trailer is exactly 47 seconds long. Noice
Some enhanced GFX would have been cool 😂
I have fond memories of these games on the PS2.
After years of playing around with the maps and various ways to assassinate people, I would eventually stop killing people and started pretending I was on vacation or something.
In the mission where I was supposed to sneak into an executive level rehab center to rescue a secret agent, I just ended up chilling with the other tenants to see what they were up to.
In the mission where I was supposed to kill some people at a hotel, I just checked into my room like normal and casually explored various levels of the hotel.
I still play the original Blood Money now and again on Steam, and I'm excited to see how the new version looks on Switch.
@Scrubelicious This is the Switch. It's not exactly capable of enhanced visuals lol. That's part of the reason why I think these remasters are sort of a joke on it.
I hope one of the enhancements is proper mid-level saves. The worst thing about this game the first time around was how it would just delete them when you quit out.
