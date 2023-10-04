Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Feral Interactive has announced Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal, an enhanced version of the 2006 stealth classic for the Nintendo Switch.

There's no firm release date just yet beyond a rather vague 'Winter' window, but the game will contain all twelve sandbox missions from the original with a number of key enhancements from later installments to make the game better than ever, including:

- Instinct Mode to locate key targets and objectives

- An ever-present mini-map

- A wide array of gameplay enhancements

Here's an official description from Feral Interactive:

"Reprisal’s twelve sandbox missions offer endless opportunities to experiment, with many different routes to success. From the refined surroundings of the Paris opera to the heaving streets of New Orleans during Mardi Gras, how Agent 47 executes his commissions is up to the player. Whether it’s a very public execution, a silent kill with no witnesses or an “unfortunate accident”, a generous armoury of tools, weapons, disguises and blunt objects are always on-hand to help with decision making…"

Hitman: Blood Money has, of course, already received a re-release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, though the addition of these new features in Reprisal will no doubt make up for the extra-long wait Switch owners have had to endure.

We'll be sure to update you on the final release date as soon as we know more.

Will you be picking up Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal for the Nintendo Switch? Let us know with a comment down below.