Fortnite is back with another annual Halloween event dubbed 'Fortnitemares' (very droll), and this time, it's bringing a few iconic characters with it that horror fans, in particular, will be chuffed with.

First up, we've got a selection of original characters, including wrapped rapscallion Seth, muckfish Bogstick, meownstrosity Phantom Meowscles, and nautilus Festival Phaedra. Good grief, what even are those words..?

Familiar faces are also joining the fold, however, in the form of Jack Skellington from A Nightmare Before Christmas, Michael Myers from the Halloween franchise, and Alan Wake from, uh, Alan Wake (well, specifically Alan Wake 2 judging from his flowing locks). All characters will of course come with themed items and emotes, including what seems to be an animation in which Michael Myers plays piano with a knife. Okay..?!

In addition to the outfits (which can be found in the Item Shop), there will also be a whole bunch of new items, including a witch's broom, a pumpkin launcher, sanguine sweets, and a wood stake shotgun. Nice.

Do any of these outfits interest you? Share your thoughts on Fortnite's new additions with a comment down below.