If you were hoping to see a hard copy release of the retro-style FPS Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, today is your lucky day.

Boxed versions are now appearing online. According to a listing on Amazon, the game will be priced at $39.99 USD and is expected to be released on 5th September 2023. Here's a look at the boxart:

When this game arrived on the Nintendo Switch back in May of this year, we thought it was a fun game to tear through and highly recommended it to anyone looking for a retro-inspired FPS fix. The game also got a quality-of-life update in July.