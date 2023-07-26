It has been a little over two months since the retro-inspired FPS Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun fired its way onto the Switch and developer Auroch Digital has now released a fresh new update.

The changes this time around seem to be mainly focused on quality of life improvements and bug fixes, though the developers have also added in two new cheat codes to unlock all weapons and provide infinite ammo to keep the gunnin' coming thick and fast.

The full patch notes were released by publisher Focus Entertainment in a forum post earlier on today and we have gathered them together for you to have a gander at below.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Update (Released 26th July 2023)

Accessibility

New cheat available : Unlock all weapons

New cheat available : Infinite ammo

QOL

Damage indicators are now stronger , and even more for high damage attacks

, and even more for high damage attacks Added a toggle to deactivate the red “PURGE” filter

Reduced the opacity of the red “PURGE” filter

Feedback improved when the player takes damage

Lord of Change’s Pink Fire ability deals less damage

The plasma gun inflicts less damage to the player when overcharging (praise the Omnissiah)

Added additional loading hints

Added an option to deactivate the slow motion triggered by the chainsword

Added an option to deactivate the freeze frames caused by the dash

Now displaying level stats (kill percentage, timer, secret discovery) in the pause menu

(kill percentage, timer, secret discovery) FOV slider now available for consoles

FPS are now capped in loading screens

Added an option to disable the parallax effect for the Warp rifts

Servo skull lines are now easier to read : they stay displayed for longer instead of “typing” slower

Added an option for higher text contrast

Reduced explosive barrels damage to the player

Plasma gun cultists don’t track you through walls anymore

Bug fixing

Fixed a bug causing the player to get a “pistol start” (ie losing your weapons) when using the “restart” button after dying

Fixed a softlock that would happen when players died in the player death screen

Fixed a bug where Chaos Marines would play their “alert” animation in a loop instead of fighting the player

Fixed translation issues in Czech

Fixed a bug that made the servo skull only scan health pickups : he will now point at more various things, including doors

The Aspiring Champions no longer try to shoot you at point blank range

Fixed an a bug where obtaining the Vortex grenade in C3M1 caused a crash

Fixed the sound of teleporting portals sometimes not playing correctly

Fixed issue with level loading hitch when loading an autosave from a different level

Fixed a bug where bile projectile would stack on top of each other

