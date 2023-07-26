It has been a little over two months since the retro-inspired FPS Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun fired its way onto the Switch and developer Auroch Digital has now released a fresh new update.
The changes this time around seem to be mainly focused on quality of life improvements and bug fixes, though the developers have also added in two new cheat codes to unlock all weapons and provide infinite ammo to keep the gunnin' coming thick and fast.
The full patch notes were released by publisher Focus Entertainment in a forum post earlier on today and we have gathered them together for you to have a gander at below.
Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Update (Released 26th July 2023)
Accessibility
- New cheat available : Unlock all weapons
- New cheat available : Infinite ammo
QOL
- Damage indicators are now stronger, and even more for high damage attacks
- Added a toggle to deactivate the red “PURGE” filter
- Reduced the opacity of the red “PURGE” filter
- Feedback improved when the player takes damage
- Lord of Change’s Pink Fire ability deals less damage
- The plasma gun inflicts less damage to the player when overcharging (praise the Omnissiah)
- Added additional loading hints
- Added an option to deactivate the slow motion triggered by the chainsword
- Added an option to deactivate the freeze frames caused by the dash
- Now displaying level stats (kill percentage, timer, secret discovery) in the pause menu
- FOV slider now available for consoles
- FPS are now capped in loading screens
- Added an option to disable the parallax effect for the Warp rifts
- Servo skull lines are now easier to read : they stay displayed for longer instead of “typing” slower
- Added an option for higher text contrast
- Reduced explosive barrels damage to the player
- Plasma gun cultists don’t track you through walls anymore
Bug fixing
- Fixed a bug causing the player to get a “pistol start” (ie losing your weapons) when using the “restart” button after dying
- Fixed a softlock that would happen when players died in the player death screen
- Fixed a bug where Chaos Marines would play their “alert” animation in a loop instead of fighting the player
- Fixed translation issues in Czech
- Fixed a bug that made the servo skull only scan health pickups : he will now point at more various things, including doors
- The Aspiring Champions no longer try to shoot you at point blank range
- Fixed an a bug where obtaining the Vortex grenade in C3M1 caused a crash
- Fixed the sound of teleporting portals sometimes not playing correctly
- Fixed issue with level loading hitch when loading an autosave from a different level
- Fixed a bug where bile projectile would stack on top of each other
