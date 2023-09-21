Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After some rumours, the latest Nintendo Direct confirmed the puzzle-platforming series Mario vs. Donkey Kong would be returning in an "updated version" on the Nintendo Switch.

If you haven't played this series before, as Mario you'll be leaping on switches, avoiding enemies and solving puzzles to clear all sorts of stages and rescue the mini toys from Donkey Kong.

GameXplain has now released a side-by-side graphics comparison to show just how far this series has come since the GBA original was released back in 2004. Obviously, there are some major differences visually, but the gameplay is not that far off!