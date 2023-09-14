Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you're anything like us, then Poncle's brilliantly addictive Vampire Survivors has probably taken up a fair amount of your time since it was released last month. Many of the tension-rising tunes from the game's soundtrack are probably firmly stuck in your head by this point (we know that they are for us), so we were pleased to see some of the biggest numbers get the live orchestra treatment at the Save And Sound video game music event.

Initially written by Daniele Zandara, with contributions from Filippo Vicarelli and William Davis, the 56-piece orchestra took on several pieces of the monster-mashing music and the results are fantastic. What's more, they're all available to watch on the Poncle YouTube channel.

You can check out the Budapest Art Orchestra sink its teeth into the relaxing melody of 'When the Clouds Drown' above, but this showcase for Save and Sound also saw the musicians take on tracks including 'Peji Eighteen', 'Before Concession' and 'Cosmic Delight'.

We have been having a blast with Vampire Survivors over the past month, and these live recordings have got us ready to dive into just one more run again — because that definitely won't end in another sleepless night, right..?