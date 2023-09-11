Switch OLED Mario Kart
Image: Gemma Smith / Nintendo Life

This week's UK charts are here, and it's a strangely quiet one for Nintendo this time around as big offerings from Sony and Microsoft's consoles lead the pack.

On the Nintendo front, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has managed to keep up with the newbies as it continues to hold onto third place (seriously, who doesn't have this game by now?) and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom continues to perform well as it lands in sixth. There's also the brand-new appearance of Fae Farm, which makes its debut in the charts at number 9.

Rather unsurprisingly, Bethesda's Starfield comes out on top this week, with the Xbox exclusive dominating the competition in its first week of full access. The upper section of the charts is also occupied by Hogwarts Legacy in second, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate in fifth and the new arrival of NBA 2K24 in seventh — for which only 9% of sales come on Switch compared to 70% on PS5.

With that top-ten chat out of the way, here's this week's UK top forty in full:

Last Week This Week Game

-

 1 Starfield

1

 2

Hogwarts Legacy

3

 3

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

2

 4 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

6

5

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

4

6

 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

-

7

 NBA 2K24

8

 8 Grand Theft Auto V

-

 9 Fae Farm

9

 10

Minecraft

10

 11 FIFA 23

11

 12 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

14

 13 Diablo IV

12

 14

Red Dead Redemption 2

37

 15 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

22

 16 Final Fantasy XVI

15

 17 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

16

 18 Pikmin 4

18

 19 Pokémon Violet

5

 20 Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon

39

 21 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition

-

 22

Crime Boss: Rockay City

17

 23 Nintendo Switch Sports

21

 24 Forspoken

19

 25 Resident Evil 4

20

 26 It Takes Two

24

 27

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

28

 28 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

27

 29 Super Mario Odyssey

23

 30 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

-

 31 Dark Souls Trilogy

-

 32 Cyberpunk 2077

26

 33 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

7

 34 Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade

38

 35 Pokémon Scarlet

30

 36 Mario Party Superstars

31

 37 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

29

 38 Saints Row

35

 39 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

33

 40 F1 23

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up any new titles this week? Let us know your thoughts on the charts in the comments below.