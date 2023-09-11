This week's UK charts are here, and it's a strangely quiet one for Nintendo this time around as big offerings from Sony and Microsoft's consoles lead the pack.

On the Nintendo front, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has managed to keep up with the newbies as it continues to hold onto third place (seriously, who doesn't have this game by now?) and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom continues to perform well as it lands in sixth. There's also the brand-new appearance of Fae Farm, which makes its debut in the charts at number 9.

Rather unsurprisingly, Bethesda's Starfield comes out on top this week, with the Xbox exclusive dominating the competition in its first week of full access. The upper section of the charts is also occupied by Hogwarts Legacy in second, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate in fifth and the new arrival of NBA 2K24 in seventh — for which only 9% of sales come on Switch compared to 70% on PS5.

With that top-ten chat out of the way, here's this week's UK top forty in full:

Last Week This Week Game - 1 Starfield 1 2 Hogwarts Legacy 3 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 2 4 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 6 5 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate 4 6 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 7 NBA 2K24 8 8 Grand Theft Auto V - 9 Fae Farm 9 10 Minecraft 10 11 FIFA 23 11 12 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 14 13 Diablo IV 12 14 Red Dead Redemption 2 37 15 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition 22 16 Final Fantasy XVI 15 17 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 16 18 Pikmin 4 18 19 Pokémon Violet 5 20 Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon 39 21 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition - 22 Crime Boss: Rockay City 17 23 Nintendo Switch Sports 21 24 Forspoken 19 25 Resident Evil 4 20 26 It Takes Two 24 27 LEGO Harry Potter Collection 28 28 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe 27 29 Super Mario Odyssey 23 30 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - 31 Dark Souls Trilogy - 32 Cyberpunk 2077 26 33 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 7 34 Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade 38 35 Pokémon Scarlet 30 36 Mario Party Superstars 31 37 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy 29 38 Saints Row 35 39 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury 33 40 F1 23

[Compiled by GfK]

