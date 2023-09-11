This week's UK charts are here, and it's a strangely quiet one for Nintendo this time around as big offerings from Sony and Microsoft's consoles lead the pack.
On the Nintendo front, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has managed to keep up with the newbies as it continues to hold onto third place (seriously, who doesn't have this game by now?) and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom continues to perform well as it lands in sixth. There's also the brand-new appearance of Fae Farm, which makes its debut in the charts at number 9.
Rather unsurprisingly, Bethesda's Starfield comes out on top this week, with the Xbox exclusive dominating the competition in its first week of full access. The upper section of the charts is also occupied by Hogwarts Legacy in second, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate in fifth and the new arrival of NBA 2K24 in seventh — for which only 9% of sales come on Switch compared to 70% on PS5.
With that top-ten chat out of the way, here's this week's UK top forty in full:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|
-
|1
|Starfield
|
1
|2
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|
3
|3
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
2
|4
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|
6
|
5
|
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|
4
|
6
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
-
|
7
|NBA 2K24
|
8
|8
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
-
|9
|Fae Farm
|
9
|10
|
Minecraft
|
10
|11
|FIFA 23
|
11
|12
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
14
|13
|Diablo IV
|
12
|14
|
Red Dead Redemption 2
|
37
|15
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
22
|16
|Final Fantasy XVI
|
15
|17
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
16
|18
|Pikmin 4
|
18
|19
|Pokémon Violet
|
5
|20
|Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon
|
39
|21
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition
|
-
|22
|
Crime Boss: Rockay City
|
17
|23
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
21
|24
|Forspoken
|
19
|25
|Resident Evil 4
|
20
|26
|It Takes Two
|
24
|27
|
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|
28
|28
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|
27
|29
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
23
|30
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
-
|31
|Dark Souls Trilogy
|
-
|32
|Cyberpunk 2077
|
26
|33
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|
7
|34
|Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade
|
38
|35
|Pokémon Scarlet
|
30
|36
|Mario Party Superstars
|
31
|37
|Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
|
29
|38
|Saints Row
|
35
|39
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|
33
|40
|F1 23
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up any new titles this week? Let us know your thoughts on the charts in the comments below.
Comments 7
Interesting, Final Fantasy XVI is coming back. Is it a phoenix after all?
Told y'all Starfield would be number one, didn't I. Young whippersnappers never listen to me. Grumble grumble, get off my lawn.
@Jhena it has had a pretty sizeable price cut to £45 which I imagine is the reason for the resurgence.
I wonder if Bethesda will re-release Starfield as often as they did Skyrim.
DLC's,Special Edition,available on every device possible,etc.
I am not into space related games so it's a pass for me.
Impressive that Starfield launched at number one in the physical chart, as my understanding was that there's a heavier leaning towards digital on Xbox and PC.
Considering Pikmin 4 has been out nearly 2 months, it's doing well to be in 18th place. The series used to be so niche and it's great to see it grow from leaf to flower in popularity.
Okay, now that Starfield has actually come out it's on top even just considering physical copies, but of course we'll have to see for how long... wish it the best!
Happy to see Fae Farm in the top 10!
Other than that, most Switch games are slightly lower except for Scarlet which is higher.
