The UK charts are here and it's overall a relatively uneventful week for Nintendo this time around, with both Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom maintaining their strong presence in the top ten.
The biggest surprise this week belongs to Xbox, with the Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade entering the charts at number seven. The product - which contains a digital unlock code - allows for early access in addition to the eventual digital expansion, and its strong presence in the charts perhaps indicates that we may see more of this practice in the future (we definitely will).
The chart also has a new leader this week, with Hogwarts Legacy climbing to the top of the pile, demonstrating a particularly strong showing on PS5 with 48% of the platform split. As a reminder, Avalanche Software's open-world wizard title is still coming to the Switch and is now scheduled to release on November 14th.
Here's this week's UK top forty in full:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|
5
|1
|Hogwarts Legacy
|
6
|2
|
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|
2
|3
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
3
|4
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
1
|
5
|
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|
7
|
6
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|
NEW
|
7
|Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade
|
10
|8
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
8
|9
|Minecraft
|
4
|10
|
FIFA 23
|
12
|11
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
13
|12
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|
22
|13
|Street Fighter 6
|
24
|14
|
Diablo IV
|
16
|15
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
14
|16
|Pikmin 4
|
15
|17
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
20
|18
|Pokémon Violet
|
29
|19
|Resident Evil 4
|
34
|20
|It Takes Two
|
-
|21
|Forspoken
|
-
|22
|
Final Fantasy XVI
|
17
|23
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
23
|24
|Lego Harry Potter Collection
|
39
|25
|Sonic Origins Plus
|
11
|26
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|
28
|27
|
Super Mario Odyssey
|
25
|28
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|
-
|29
|Saints Row
|
30
|30
|Mario Party Superstars
|
32
|31
|Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
|
19
|32
|Mafia Trilogy
|
33
|33
|F1 23
|
27
|34
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
26
|35
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|
-
|36
|Gran Turismo 7
|
9
|37
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
38
|38
|Pokémon Scarlet
|
18
|39
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
|
36
|40
|Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up any new titles this week? Let us know your thoughts on the charts in the comments below.
Comments 2
That £399 disc PS5 deal returning seems to be making a big impact on the charts.
I'd say it's not that good of a look for Starfield when you consider that big releases usually debut in first place and stay relatively high in the top 10 in the next weeks as Armored Core VI is currently doing for example, but maybe I'm missing something...
Anyway, good to see that it's a stable week for Switch games where they're in the same spot or barely lower than last week except for Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury which are unfortunately significantly lower in comparison!
Tap here to load 2 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...