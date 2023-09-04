The UK charts are here and it's overall a relatively uneventful week for Nintendo this time around, with both Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom maintaining their strong presence in the top ten.

The biggest surprise this week belongs to Xbox, with the Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade entering the charts at number seven. The product - which contains a digital unlock code - allows for early access in addition to the eventual digital expansion, and its strong presence in the charts perhaps indicates that we may see more of this practice in the future (we definitely will).

The chart also has a new leader this week, with Hogwarts Legacy climbing to the top of the pile, demonstrating a particularly strong showing on PS5 with 48% of the platform split. As a reminder, Avalanche Software's open-world wizard title is still coming to the Switch and is now scheduled to release on November 14th.

Here's this week's UK top forty in full:

Last Week This Week Game 5 1 Hogwarts Legacy 6 2 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 2 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 3 4 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 1 5 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon 7 6 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate NEW 7 Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade 10 8 Grand Theft Auto V 8 9 Minecraft 4 10 FIFA 23 12 11 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 13 12 Red Dead Redemption 2 22 13 Street Fighter 6 24 14 Diablo IV 16 15 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 14 16 Pikmin 4 15 17 Nintendo Switch Sports 20 18 Pokémon Violet 29 19 Resident Evil 4 34 20 It Takes Two - 21 Forspoken - 22 Final Fantasy XVI 17 23 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 23 24 Lego Harry Potter Collection 39 25 Sonic Origins Plus 11 26 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 28 27 Super Mario Odyssey 25 28 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 29 Saints Row 30 30 Mario Party Superstars 32 31 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy 19 32 Mafia Trilogy 33 33 F1 23 27 34 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 26 35 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - 36 Gran Turismo 7 9 37 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition 38 38 Pokémon Scarlet 18 39 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition 36 40 Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

