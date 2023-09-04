Switch OLED
The UK charts are here and it's overall a relatively uneventful week for Nintendo this time around, with both Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom maintaining their strong presence in the top ten.

The biggest surprise this week belongs to Xbox, with the Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade entering the charts at number seven. The product - which contains a digital unlock code - allows for early access in addition to the eventual digital expansion, and its strong presence in the charts perhaps indicates that we may see more of this practice in the future (we definitely will).

The chart also has a new leader this week, with Hogwarts Legacy climbing to the top of the pile, demonstrating a particularly strong showing on PS5 with 48% of the platform split. As a reminder, Avalanche Software's open-world wizard title is still coming to the Switch and is now scheduled to release on November 14th.

Here's this week's UK top forty in full:

Last Week This Week Game

5

 1 Hogwarts Legacy

6

 2

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

2

 3

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3

 4 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

1

5

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

7

6

 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

NEW

7

 Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade

10

 8 Grand Theft Auto V

8

 9 Minecraft

4

 10

FIFA 23

12

 11 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

13

 12 Red Dead Redemption 2

22

 13 Street Fighter 6

24

 14

Diablo IV

16

 15 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

14

 16 Pikmin 4

15

 17 Nintendo Switch Sports

20

 18 Pokémon Violet

29

 19 Resident Evil 4

34

 20 It Takes Two

-

 21 Forspoken

-

 22

Final Fantasy XVI

17

 23 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

23

 24 Lego Harry Potter Collection

39

 25 Sonic Origins Plus

11

 26 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

28

 27

Super Mario Odyssey

25

 28 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

-

 29 Saints Row

30

 30 Mario Party Superstars

32

 31 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

19

 32 Mafia Trilogy

33

 33 F1 23

27

 34 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

26

 35 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

-

 36 Gran Turismo 7

9

 37 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

38

 38 Pokémon Scarlet

18

 39 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

36

 40 Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

[Compiled by GfK]

