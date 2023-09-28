Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The hilarious music rhythm game Trombone Champ has received a new update on the Nintendo Switch, bumping the game up to Version 1.21A.

Perhaps the highlight is the new content - adding two new tracks. Apart from this, players can also expect some bug fixes (one is for the final boss), improvements for the multiplayer mode, and much more.

If you own Trombone Champ on the Nintendo Switch™, you should receive update v1.21A today. You can tell if the new update is applied if you see “1.21” in the lower-left-hand corner of the title screen.

This patch doesn’t add anything mindblowing: it mostly focuses on fixing the biggest issues we’ve found since launch. Apologies for any inconvenience these issues caused!

Bugfixes

When attempting to beat the final boss, you should no longer get stuck on a black screen if you fail to meet the conditions required to beat the boss.

When playing with more than one player, you should now receive the correct letter grades in the Track Select screen. Previously, the game would use the combined point total, making it far too easy to get S ranks.

The first time you first arrive at the Track Select screen and “Warm Up” is your only option, you can no longer press X to sort tracks.

Several minor bugs that could appear when switching between save slots should now be fixed.

New Content

Added two new tracks: “Down By The Riverside” and “The Barber of Seville.” This means that the Nintendo Switch™ version now has all of the tracks included in the PC and Mac versions.

Improvements

In multiplayer, the indicators for players 2, 3, and 4 have been adjusted so that it’s easier to see the position of all players.

The light bloom effect when reaching Champ mode has been replaced with a new, more visible effect. The previous effect was causing framerate drops and wasn’t rendering as expected.

The system that controls note timing (specifically, missing gaps between notes) has been updated to match the PC version. It should now be much easier to maintain combos when there are lots of short notes that are close together.

The game should now prompt you to connect a controller shortly after launching, instead of at the dark “Trombone Champ” title screen.

The score graph on the Points screen should display more accurate information when playing multiplayer.

Some timers have been adjusted to prevent animation issues from occurring when the user mashes buttons.

Hover states adjusted for the “Long Trombone” and “Rainbow” buttons on the character select screen, making them much easier to navigate with a controller.

When a secret NPC asks you for cards, the display of the cards should look more normal if you have 0 of those cards.

Now, you cannot view a track’s online leaderboards until you have at least one score for that track.

The controller should no longer vibrate when pressing ZR after you’ve finished opening a chest.

Some text issues in card language have been fixed.

Various other tiny improvements, bugfixes, and optimizations.

As for what's on the horizon, the next update for Trombone Champ will add more control settings, a trombone customiser and even more new content:

We’re already working on our next update! This should hopefully feature: