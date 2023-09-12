A Blockbuster Switch game case wasn't on our 2023 bingo card, but Retro Fighters thought the world needed one anyway. And now that we've seen it, we couldn't agree more.

The family-based video game accessory developer teased this brand new Switch game case, which is officially licensed by the video rental store, last week on YouTube. But today, you can check out the case on the Retro Fighters website.

The Blockbuster Switch game case is just the first in a planned lined of limited edition products which are "designed for the retro enthusiast". However, you'll have to snap them up fast as Retro Fighters has confirmed that once the products are sold out, "they will be gone FOREVER".

Pre-orders for the Blockbuster Switch game case open today for just $19.99, with it due to launch on 15th November 2023.

The case is utterly adorable. It looks just like a rental case for a cassette and can hold up to 12 Switch games, along with four memory cards. The inside is all silicone, meaning there's no risk of damaging your cartridges trying to squeeze them into plastic slots. And the case is magnetic safe, too, meaning it won't easily slip open.

With such a nostalgic design — even if it's a bit smaller than we remember — and the soft, silicone slots for the cartridges, we can see these going pretty fast. If you have any interest in these at all, have a look at Retro Fighters' website for more details.

What do you think of the Mini VHS game case? Will you be rewinding time for this? Let us know in the comments.