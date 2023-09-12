A Blockbuster Switch game case wasn't on our 2023 bingo card, but Retro Fighters thought the world needed one anyway. And now that we've seen it, we couldn't agree more.
The family-based video game accessory developer teased this brand new Switch game case, which is officially licensed by the video rental store, last week on YouTube. But today, you can check out the case on the Retro Fighters website.
The Blockbuster Switch game case is just the first in a planned lined of limited edition products which are "designed for the retro enthusiast". However, you'll have to snap them up fast as Retro Fighters has confirmed that once the products are sold out, "they will be gone FOREVER".
Pre-orders for the Blockbuster Switch game case open today for just $19.99, with it due to launch on 15th November 2023.
The case is utterly adorable. It looks just like a rental case for a cassette and can hold up to 12 Switch games, along with four memory cards. The inside is all silicone, meaning there's no risk of damaging your cartridges trying to squeeze them into plastic slots. And the case is magnetic safe, too, meaning it won't easily slip open.
With such a nostalgic design — even if it's a bit smaller than we remember — and the soft, silicone slots for the cartridges, we can see these going pretty fast. If you have any interest in these at all, have a look at Retro Fighters' website for more details.
What do you think of the Mini VHS game case? Will you be rewinding time for this? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 21
It's really cool, but it only holds 12 games?
Be kind, rewind.
Oh that's pretty sweet, it would look rather nice on my shelf next to my actual vhs tapes.
I’d rather have a vintage-themed NES or SNES ‘cartridge’ that works similarly.
...Rated R apparently.
Erm okay?
@sd7232 I would too.
@sd7232 Retro Fighters did make something similar. Except it was a pack of Mini NES cartridges that you put Switch carts into. Completely pointless but brilliant all the same.
This thing looks great too, but it annoys me it seems that it is slightly smaller than a VHS.
do a dvd cartridge case next.
I'm not really nostalgic for Blockbuster, my main memory of them is when they drove all the independent video stores out of business in my hometown. Those were the rental stores I grew up with.
Is this cause the switch uses old-fashioned hardware?
@Maulbert - yeah the small range and uniformity of titles at Blockbusters was nothing compared to our local indie rental shops. My fave Independent just didn't have a world section - it had sections by country.
@Joeynator3000 Well, you can put M-rated games in it, after all!
I actually have some vhs movies in Blockbuster cases still
It may just look like a rental case, but it is really small.
That makes me feel really old, so thanks for that.
Cool idea till Dish Network sees this and stops them.
@Rambler I really miss those independent video rental stores. My buddy used to work at one called Suspect Video, they had all kinds of obscure vhs and dvds from all over. I used to just hang out during his shift and read the comics and manga they had on a shelf by the register. Simpler times...
Really takes me back when Blockbuster had the Pokemon Snap Demo stand.
I'll certainly grab this for the nostalgia trip, rewinds or not.
Wow, what a difference!
I remember before proper video rental shops even appeared where I lived at the time, my local shop used to have the boxes above a feezer cabinet, and you went out the back to rent the tapes.
Then came the independent shops before Blockbuster...
@Rambler "I don't appreciate your ruse, ma'am."
@dkxcalibur Put collection games on there then you had a lot more games to take with you, these are what I would put in:
TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection (18)
Sega Genesis Classic Collection (52)
Mega Man Battle Network - Legacy Collection (10)
Capcom Fighting Collection (10)
Capcom Belt Action Collection (5)
Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters Collection (6)
Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection (21)
Atari 50: The Celebration Collection (103)
Contra Anniversary Collection (10)
Castlevania Anniversary Collection (8)
Doom: The Classic Collection (3)
Trine 1-3 Collection (3)
That's over 245 games on that case alone.
Tap here to load 21 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...