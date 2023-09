I was talking about this with a friend who's still working in the industry, and he brought up how No Man's Sky is just a complete anomaly when it comes to post release content.

How is it affording it? The game bombed at launch, has never seen sustained sales. It floats around 10-20k concurrent players, which is a pretty poor total, and even it's ports had lack luster sales reception.

And yet point to a game with better post launch support. 11 free expansions, 5 major updates, and constant tech supports and patches.

Even insanely successfully games rarely get 7 years of support. It just blows my mind, in the best possible way.

Hat's off.