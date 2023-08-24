Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Hello Games has detailed its latest major update for No Man's Sky, dubbed 'Echoes', and it sounds like a big one, folks.

Launching today (yes, today), the main draw for the new update will be a brand-new robotic race, which Hello Games states is the first entirely new race introduced to the game since its initial launch in 2016. Along with this, you can expect new story content, assignments, and equipment to become available so you can work towards building your very own robotic avatar. Neat!

Space battles have also been overhauled for Echoes, with Hello Games introducing actual freighter-to-freighter combat. You'll need to protect your own freighter from pirates, fly into the enemy freighter's trenches, destroy its shields, and emerge victorious.

When you want to wind down, a new holographic museum feature has been added, so you can physically display all the nifty bits and bobs discovered on your journey.

Finally, for Switch players specifically, a new anti-aliasing option will be added to make visuals appear even crisper whether you're playing in docked or handheld mode. The game already looks pretty impressive as it is, so this is very welcome, indeed.

