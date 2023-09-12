Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Bethesda's Starfield is currently getting a lot of attention online, and it seems the popularity of this new RPG has had a positive effect on other space adventures.

As highlighted by Hello Games founder Sean Murray on social media, the developer's own space adventure No Man's Sky is currently having its "biggest month" ever in the past few years. That's after seven years of availability as well!

While No Man's Sky didn't get off to a great start at all when it originally launched, the experience has been improved over time - with Hello Games even releasing a Nintendo Switch version in October last year. If you haven't played it yet and are looking for an alternative to Starfield, it's well worth a look. We called it a fantastic port:

"With all of the game's previous updates and content included — barring multiplayer at this point — and a plethora of customisation options courtesy of the massive Waypoint update, this is an easy recommendation for survival fans and one of the most impressive ports we've seen on Switch to date."

The title also received an 'Echoes' update last month - adding a new robotic race, improved visuals and even some new anti-aliasing options for Switch players.