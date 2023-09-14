Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo has today announced that F-Zero will be heading back to the Switch in the form of a 99-player battle royale as F-Zero 99 speeds onto the Nintendo Switch Online library today.

This will only be available for owners of an active NSO membership, but it seems like a pretty good reason to get involved if you have yet to purchase one already.

F-ZERO 99 will see you speeding around courses from the classic SNES title, but accompanied by many, many more racers. Try your best to stay away from obstacles and other pilots or your Power Meter will hit zero and then... boom!

Outrace your competitors and try to take the top spot.

You will be able to speed into F-ZERO 99 on NSO today!

Are you going to be hitting the tracks soon? Let us know in the comments.