Nintendo has today announced that F-Zero will be heading back to the Switch in the form of a 99-player battle royale as F-Zero 99 speeds onto the Nintendo Switch Online library today.
This will only be available for owners of an active NSO membership, but it seems like a pretty good reason to get involved if you have yet to purchase one already.
F-ZERO 99 will see you speeding around courses from the classic SNES title, but accompanied by many, many more racers. Try your best to stay away from obstacles and other pilots or your Power Meter will hit zero and then... boom!
Outrace your competitors and try to take the top spot.
You will be able to speed into F-ZERO 99 on NSO today!
Are you going to be hitting the tracks soon? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 89
Pyoro must be protected at all costs.
This is gonna be crazy chaotic...sorta fits F-Zero. Actually I wonder if this could be a winning format for this franchise going forward. the 99 games have been popular and Nintendo has been looking at a way to make FZero relevant to the market.
I really want them to do more of these! And it really sucks they got rid of Mario 99, maybe Mario wonder 99 instead? Please.
This is the best thing they announced today. I will be F-Zeroing the heck out of you people for the forseeable future.
Don't get me wrong this looks fun but I'd much prefer a remake of the Gamecube game or a new entry, that and we know they'll probably shut it down in a year or two anyway
Offline modes, please
Not the F-Zero we wanted but… hopefully a sign they’re considering a revival?
PURE chaos.
Definitely downloading this.
This looks neat so I may give it a download.
That said, I'm so sorry F-Zero fans....
This looks like a fun take on the original game, with new mechanics that'll actually work online! Will definitely try this out.
Death Race!
This is gonna be a divisive reveal.
With only four vehicle choices, using the original SNES F-Zero probably wasn't the best idea.
This was the show's highlight for me. Will be playing on the SNES controller as I was instructed.
@LadyCharlie I think it's safe to say we finally have a Twitter rando that is legit with their info. 🧐
"Man, I wish they made a new F-Zero game"
monkey paw curls a finger
Do we know if this is a limited thing?
This pissed me off.
We've been waiting 20 years for a new game.
And THIS is all we get?
Talk about a slap in the face.
They could at least have ported the Game Cube or Arcade game.
Plus the tracks looks boring.
@EVIL-C 100% track record so far.
Though I'm sure F-Zero fans will be happy the series is still in Nintendo's minds, I'm guessing this isn't the game people envisioned...
Can't wait for this one to shut down in a year!
really wish we just got an actual f-zero game. what a joke LOL
if this isn't the most 'monkey's paw' moment I've ever seen then I don't know what is
Jokes aside, this looks both absolutely hilarious and a ton of fun. I've loved the 99 series so far and I'll 100% be downloading this when I get the chance!
Aww ...That looks like an absolute blast to play. It might just ...almost ...pull me away from Starfield ...
...Almost.
@TheExile285 Why sorry? I'm a massive f-zero fan and while this isn't the f-zero I would have picked as my first choice, I'm just happy to see a "new" game in 20 years.
This looks a lot of fun but they really should have also dropped a GX announcement, even if just a quick and dirty port like Pikmin 1&2. Felt like raising hope then somewhat dashing it for a lot of fans. Simple GC ports at semi-budget price are a super easy win for Ninty.
For me, and I think a lot of fans, F-Zero is actually predominantly a 1 player experience, challengin yourself to shave milliseconds off your time, or get good eneough to beat the track that at first seems impossible.
Turning it into a "fall guys" style experience is super cool as a side project but I don't think it will scratch the F-Zero itch properly for many.
I guess I was right to call it being "monkey-pawed" lmao. Jokes aside...I could've settled for a HD-2D style remake of the SNES F-Zero though. There's an idea for that, right, Nintendo?
Even if this is not what I was expecting, I'm glad they turned Death Race from F-Zero X into an actual game.
My Captain Falcon amiibo will be gaming tonight.
Looks great... GX would've been better though
@EVIL-C Yeah now that I look at the comments, people (here at least) are taking this announcement a lot better than I was expecting.
Looks fun, will try it out, maybe if it's popular Nintendo will consider making a new entry.
And so the monkey paw's finger curls...
This is cool, but I am still not subbing to NSO. I was rather hoping for a remaster of GX or heck, even a brand new F-Zero game.
I mena, I know everyone was hoping for somethign more like X/GX, but honestly it looks pretty awesome! At least they haven't forgotten the franchise completely.
It's like Metroid Prime: Federation Force, or Animal Crossing: amiibo Festival all over again.
Absolutely disappointed with this. Was hoping for a new game or at least a GX remake. This looks utterly pointless. Aside from that fact that I have zero interest in multiplayer, it's almost certain that about 90% of the cars will explode on the first lap due to lack of space for that many vehicles.
This must mean a new F-Zero game will release on Nintendo's next console because that game will need enough RAM for all its glory and awesomeness.
Right, Nintendo? Right....?
Ha ha, I knew it too good to be true.
I'm glad I'm proven right and Nintendo doesn't give a flip about F-zero despite everyone begging for it.
All these remasters and remakes and F-zero GX isn't even considered BOOO
As long as it doesn't close in a few year like Mario 35 or Pac-Man 99 I'm down. They should honestly be making more of these just to give NSO more value.
@TheExile285 I definitely intend on giving it a try, it looks decently fun and chaotic. Plus it's "free" with NSO.
I’m not even an F Zero fan but even I might try this out. Looks chaotic.
Mixed feelings. They seem to be repurposing their arcade race franchises for NSO, with relatively simple titles, like this, or N64 ports, like Wave Race, ExciteBike, and 1080.
F-Zero is back! In Pog form!
@shoeses honestly they probably aren't that easy to make.
I was REALLY hoping for a GX remaster. I'll try this out, but since these "99" games tend to shut down after a year or two, it's hard to get invested
This looks like absolute chaos and I cannot wait to boot it up later tonight. Fingers crossed this is a test release to gauge interest and userbase
Worst direct in years! This was the highlight and my online has just run out, what a joke!!! Too many rereleases and RPG's.
Honestly this is amazing, I know what I'll be doing tonight. Maybe if the response for this is high Nintendo will look into remasters of the previously titles.
I've gone on record to say that F-Zero would be the perfect series for 99 treatment. Let's see if it holds true.
Is this live yet?
@shoeses How long did both of them last?
I hope Nintendo doesn't use this as a way to gauge interest for the F-zero franchise, because that would be a sh****y thing to do.
Honestly, I hope people play F-zero 99 but that definitely doesn't make me feel any less resentful towards Nintendo.
Comments are better than I expected, which is nice.👍
I'm not a racing guy so this doesn't affect me, and my NO ran out last month and haven't had any reason to renew yet, and this certainly isn't it, but Disney Speedstorm is finally actually free in 2 weeks so I have that.
Okay Nintendo for the physical release please give us a track editor and the ability to share track to be play online and I will forgive you for not remastering Sega's masterpiece that was F-Zero GX.
@MarioBrickLayer Yes it is, I'm about to take it for a test drive.
Ouch Nintendo... Very ouch. I was holding out hope for the GX remaster till the last second.
Definitely not the F-Zero game many were wanting (myself included), but it still looks to be an interesting game that I'll check out. I just hope it sticks around and doesn't get dropped like some of the other free NSO games
I'm not personally a fan of the F-Zero series, but I thought the lead-in to this was gonna be about a new game or that rumored GX port. While this looks fun and certainly better than nothing, I feel sorry for series fans.
Hopefully if this does very well, Nintendo will consider paying much more attention to the franchise.
Must just be me that's made up for this - the original is still my favourite. Some single player content to purchase would be nice though, such as the BS cups that never made it out of Japan.
This is almost a reason to renew my NSO! If I wasn't so incredibly bloody busy with work and study.
I hope this will stay a while!
Such a great idea, definitely will give this at least a try and also a really appreciated sign that Nintendo still has the F-Zero series in mind!
Today I'm going to come home after work and play this game. It's not the remake of F-Zero GX, but it will be a lot of fun!
WE GOT @BoostPower
TO ALL OTHERS - SEE YOU ON THE TRACK
I WILL DESTROY YOU ALL
I swear this is essentially a beta test to see if NSO members have actual interest in F-Zero. I’ll give it a spin, but, man, I miss Mario 35.
Well F-Zero fans you finally got a new game.
FRIEND @Teksetter, WHAT ARE YOUR FEELINGS CONCERNING UNSAFE SPEEDS
I LOVE THE SMELL OF WRECKED AND SMOULDERING ROCKET ENGINES
Shame they don't keep all these 99 games running all of the time, they are simple pure genius fun and I find I play these sort of games more often.
yeah they ruined my trust when they took mario 99 away. i wont be wasting much time with this.
it's actually really fun. it controls smoother than I remember the SNES F Zero for. the super boost mechanic is a nice touch.
it definitely has some "just one more round" vibes.
@LadyCharlie Did you download it from the eshop or is it in the NSO "tab"?
Not the GX remaster everyone was expecting but I can't complain about a free game to try out.
My favorite reveal of the Direct, I'm going to download it as soon as it's available. Thank God it wasn't spoiled for me hehehe.
I'm in! Please don't be limited time only...
@MarioBrickLayer It's in the eShop.
@samuelvictor I think F-Zero GX on Switch is only a matter of time. Then the new one will come out hopefully once the series 'gets back on track' 😂
I will be F-Zeroing the heck out of you people for the forseeable future.
@dystome CHALLENGE ACCEPTED
A divisive announcement, to be sure... But at the very least, this is proof that Nintendo still values F-Zero outside of Smash Bros. and re-releasing the original SNES game.
And this is a far better outcome than what happens to other long-dormant IPs, cause at least it's still F-Zero at its core.
F-zero is back in F-zero 99. İ have Heard about the rumours so İ was expecting a F-zero Remake but not the F-zero from the Super Nintendo but it is very good.
@Waluigi451 I definitely thought you were about to say “…but the FZero we needed” 😂
@Jamie_R Oh I agree it seems innevitable. It just should have been anounced at the same time as this, to avoid certain fans feeling burned by '99 rather than amused and intregued. I'm not saying that I personally am angry/annoyed, but I can forsee many people being so... and that seems unnecessary and easily preventable.
Definitely have to try this one. It looks super hectic.
Dreams crushed… why oh why?
Why Nintendo? Why do you keep neglecting modern F-Zero?
Why can’t we have something akin to GX?
Free it from the SNES chains of captivity!!!
Fine… I’ll play just because I feel the IP is at gunpoint right now
“Play this or we shoot the hostage!!”
Just like you did to Advance Wars 😡😡😡
@ChumChum correction, I just played it, it's incredible
It's not GX, but it's at least something that looks fun. I'll be fine I promise 🙃
@-wc- Yeah but remember that one was expected to be gone as it was only a one time anniversary experience and they made that very clear when they release it. This one is not tie to any anniversary limitation, it seems Nintendo is banking on this to test interest for a new online F-Zero game. Also it only looks like the Super NES game, it plays more akin to F-Zero GP Legends and Climax for the GBA in that you could use boost turbo at anytime after the first lap by sacrificing a part of your power meter unlike in the Super NES original where you earn limited boost turbo and they don't drain the power meter.
Remember the fan game super Mario kart 99? Maybe a little push in the right direction? 😉
Way more exciting that another Gamecube rerelease would've been.
Would have preferred a GX remaster but I'll def give this one a shot.
Mario kart 99 next please
Nah, NES Remix 99 Next please!
This is not the F-Zero any of us wanted, especially not me as an F-Zero fanatic. Sorry, Nintendo. Still not subscribing to your online extortion racket! $30 to play a 30 year old game is ridiculous.
