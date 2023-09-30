Ahead of the Super Mario Bros. Wonder launch next month, Nintendo has given fans on social media another look at the new badge system in the game. In case you missed this feature in the Mario Wonder Direct, badges can be collected throughout the game and unlock "fun new powers".

These powers may not always 100% advantage the player, with Nintendo's latest post on social media giving fans another look at the invisibility badge. Enemies won't be able to see you, and in addition to this, you won't be able to see yourself on the screen - potentially making platforming a lot harder.

You can unlock many new abilities through the badge system in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, like this one! #SuperMarioBrosWonder launches on 10/20!

Badges are split into different groups like "action badge" and "boost badge", and only one badge can be equipped per course. Some of the ones Nintendo has already shown so far include the Parachute Cap, the floating high jump badge, and the coin reward badge where you get extra coins.

You can also earn more badges by clearing special "badge challenges" or by purchasing them from the Poplin Shop on the main map with the flower coins you collect. To learn more about Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and also see more of it, check out our Nintendo Life hands-on.