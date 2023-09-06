It's been a few months since the last Stardew Valley news, so what's the latest? According to the developer Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone, Version 1.6 is still a work in progress.

In an update via social media, ConcernedApe actually shared a screenshot of his new project the Haunted Chocolatier, noting how he was sitting on "a lot of screenshots". Of course, this resulted in many fans questioning the status of Stardew's 1.6 update. Here's what he had to say:

"I am working on the 1.6 update right now, but just wanted to share a HC screenshot, I'm sitting on a lot of screenshots that I could share, just felt like it

"... all I ask for is patience, I don't want any pressure"

In a Stardew development update dating back to July 2023, ConcernedApe mentioned how this next update for the lifestyle-farming simulation would feature a "new festival, new items, more dialogues and secrets" and even an "iridium scythe", it will be "mostly changes for modders" though.

Stardew Valley's previous major update Version 1.5 was released back in February 2021 - adding a Beach Farm, advanced customisation, split-screen local co-op, and more. As for the Haunted Chocolatier, no platforms other than PC have been confirmed, and there's still no release date.