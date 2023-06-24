Original story [Fri 23rd Jun, 2023 16:20 BST]:
Happy birthday to Sonic the Hedgehog! It's the blue blur's birthday today, if you didn't know, so it's only appropriate we have some way to celebrate, right?
Well, Sonic Frontiers players will be able to download some free DLC later today. Sonic's Birthday Bash brings some new costumes, a new collectible Koco, and New Game + mode. The DLC's release was announced during today's Sonic Central stream.
There will also be new challenges to take on in the open-zone adventure.
Update [Sat 24th Jun, 2023 05:00 BST]:
Sega has now shared the full patch notes for the Sonic Frontiers 'Birthday Bash' DLC. This free update will be followed by a "final content update" later this year.
This free content update includes the following:
- Birthday Celebration – The Starfall Islands have been decked out to celebrate Sonic’s birthday! Check out the decorations and party with a new costume for Sonic’s big day!
- Action Chain Challenge – new challenges have been added to the Open Zones. Aim for the high score!
- New Skill: Spin Dash – The legendary Sonic move returns! Unlock the Spin Dash and discover new ways to traverse the Starfall Islands.
- New Koco – There’s new kinds of Koco waiting to be found on the Starfall Islands. Keep an eye out for their fun outfits!
- New Game + – Relive the story of Sonic Frontiers with all your stats and skills carried over from your previous playthrough.
This update also includes additional changes to improve your experience while exploring the Starfall Islands.
- Added a function to display percent completion for each island – available on the transition screen between islands, island selection screen, and island clear screen.
- Added new “Frontier Elite” costume.
- Added an ability to change the rate of deceleration when jumping.
- Added a “NEW” icon that will be displayed when extra content is newly added.
- Added an ability to turn on/off the “BGM change” function in Cyber Space.
- The tower difficulty on Rhea Island has been reduced for Easy mode.
- When the following time-saving actions are used in Cyber Space, colored marks will now appear in the results:
- Homing Dash: White
- Spin Dash: Red
- Change in deceleration rate when jumping: Yellow
- Cyber Space Power Boost: Blue
- Added a feature to reset clear time and rank in Arcade mode, Cyber Space, Battle Rush, etc.
- Added an ON/OFF option to set whether the camera will use dramatic angles when skills are used.
- Added an option to set the deceleration rate to reach a complete stop.
- Added an ON/OFF option to set whether to maintain a boost during a jump.
- Added 24 songs to the Juke Box. Added Sound Memories on each island.
- Additional bug fixes.
Will you be downloading the DLC? Let us know in the comments.
Happy Birthday Sonic!!
Spindash added is a very, very big win.
I'm intrigued as to what the "New Game+" entails.
[edit] For those unaware, we've at least 4 DLC updates for Frontiers coming, all of which make significant additions and tweaks to the gameplay by adding moves, new challenges, filling in empty areas etc. Its all very ambitious and the way Kishimoto explains some of it makes it sound like things you would typically expect in a sequel rather than updates.
There are far more updates and additions coming than were initially planned, because he has been interacting with fans, taking on feedback and suggestions, and even trying out community mods and watching speedruns to get ideas that can be incorporated into the full game. He seems genuinely dedicated to progressively improving it as much as possible, and learning what will make the next game even better. I'm very impressed with his intentions and dedication.
New game plus sounds pretty great to me.
YESSSS, GONNA UPDATE AS SOON AS IT RELEASES!!!
@samuelvictor i'm so excited for the playable characters update later on
@SnakeForce Me toooooo! Especially if Amy is playable 🥰
Did they fix the awful boss fights tho? Or the annoying random minigames like the Pinball machine? I guess not..
Sonic fans are feasting today!
@Mauzuri As I said in my post above, Kishimoto has been very active in listening and responding to feedback and one of the major changes and improvements planned is for the boss fights, which he has admitted that he feels are some of the weaker parts of the current experience, especially in the latter part of the game. Theres tweaks to Sonic's moveset to make the fights better, changing patterns for the bosses attacks, changing locations of them and balancing tweaks, adding back in new bossfights originally planned and cut, including ones from the original versions that were playtested then removed which are now being tweaked and likely added back in, if he feels they work better with the new movesets. He spoke in quite a bit of detail about improvements to the bosses that he wants/plans to implement through dlc updates and this was a big part of why he's now commited to at least 2 more updates than were originally planned.
Wonder how new game plus works?
Oh right I realized that Sonic’s birthday is the same day as my parents anniversary.
@samuelvictor
Interesting! So they ARE listening this time around.. That's actually really surprising. Okay, if they allow us to play other music during the boss fights and the cyber levels I'll have no choice but to dive back into the game haha.
@samuelvictor This part about 2 extra updates is news to me, but that's pretty cool. Is that a recent confirmation?
@Orpheus79V @Mauzuri Yeah, its very cool (and unusal for someone in such a high position)... Kishimoto has been extremely vocal in dropping leaks here there and everywhere when he probably isn't supposed to, just replying to random fans who @ him on twitter when they correctly guess a feature, or suggest something that he happens to already have thought of and been working on - perhaps he wasn't aware that personal replies were public for everyone to see? He also embarassingly didn't know that his likes were public and liked some (pretty vanilla, thankfully) JAV content! 😅
He's been regularly asking people what changes or improvements could be made, asking for people to send him mods and exploits that people are using so that he can see if he can incorporate the successful ones either in Frontiers or the sequel. He's also been actively watching streamers play the game to see their reactions and things they have trouble with, as well as reading comments under youtube videos etc to get ideas of what could be improved - essentially using the community as extended playtesters of sorts. He's said that he's adding 2 more dlc updates that he didn't originally plan in order to add all the changes on his current wishlist, at least 4 dlc confirmed with potentially more if he can get them greenlit.
"The Sonic Show" on YouTube has done extensive videos where he spent weeks going through every single one and translates and compiles them into a digestable format. He spanned that over 3 long videos but since then there have been more leaks and he keeps doing the same and keeping us updated 😁
BTW, its not just Frontiers info that Kishimoto has leaked early. In these videos was where we first learned that a non-mania team was making a modern classic sonic 2d game, and he was very excited for how it was coming along. He's revealed other info on future games and the direction of the franchsie as a whole, and I think perhaps some minor movie stuff too?
This is a big update. Everything looks nice and playable.
@Mauzuri no it's still awful.
@samuelvictor Sonic has been having it really good recently, and has made a comeback In my opinion, and this year has been really good to him!
Also playable Amy let’s go!
@Snatcher Totally! Sonic fans are eating good!
And eeeeeeek I'm still still reeling over playable Amy being in TWO games in the same year 🥰
@samuelvictor i hope to see her play a bigger role in games now, since frontiers seems to allude to her character arc as such.
@Snatcher Yes definitely! I think Sega was very aware of how many calls there were for her to be added to Mania Plus, and from that moment on they realised she could be a "selling point", perhaps for add on DLC. So we got Origins Plus, and 99% of the comments on the video were about Amy, so then she was added by default into Superstars from the begining for an easy "win" from fans.
Of course that last one could just be because of the 4 player aspect... but I hope thats a sign that in all/most major games from now on, she will be a large part of the game as a matter of course, either from the begining, or in DLC, as the fans will be happy.
Its similar to Nintendo knowing that they had an easy win with the fans by adding Daisy into Mario Wonder. For those watching that trailer who still weren't won over, suddenly having Daisy appear was a good way to tip the balance of hype - Superstars trailer did the same with revealing Amy halfway through.
As you said, it certainly seems like there was plans to eventually have Amy as a big part of Frontiers from the begining and I'd be very surprised if she wasn't a playable character in there eventually in one of the DLC drops.
@samuelvictor I always thought Amy should have been a playable character, it just made sense, and I’m glad sega is starting to realize that too, if she end up becoming a main stay character like tails or knuckles, I’m going to be so happy!
They had Rosalina in 3d world which I’m vary happy about, but I do notice daisy gets the short end of the stick, honestly she is perfect for those games yet it’s always just sport games she’s in, I think they have finally noticed she can be used for more.
If she doesn’t get in, (which honestly I don’t think she won’t) I will be so sad 😞
@Snatcher I agree. Don't worry I feel sure she will be added in one of the DLCs. Kishimoto has all but confirmed... certainly hinted at it a lot.
I totally understood Sonic Mania only having Sonic, Tails and Knuckles as playable because they were the ones that were controllable in the original Megadrive/Genesis games. But at the time I was SO hoping for DLC to include Amy, and I know many people were too. Seemed like the logical choice, especially as so many younger fans grew up with the Adventure and Advance games, where she was playable.
So when Mighty and Ray were included in Mania Plus, it felt like Amy had been purposefully skipped over for whatever reason. And me being autistic and feeling emotions of fictional characters, I felt sad for her, like she would feel excluded. Thats why I was so happy when she was brought in for Origins Plus and I saw how many other people felt excited for her finally getting a chance to play with the boys Don't get me wrong, I've nothing against Mighty and Ray, I'd love to have them too, and any other characters! I just feel like the "core 4" should always be Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy, as that was the order in which they were introduced to us. (Of course next was Mighty and Ray from the arcade game, then Vector Espio and Charmy from Chaotix).
As for Daisy, I think the reason she's been excluded for so long is Miyamoto wasn't involved with the Super Mario Land games and doesn't like them very much. But for many, especially in Europe where the NES wasn't as popular, the Gameboy games were our first introduction to Mario, and we love them. Heck, there was even a song in the UK pop charts about Mario rescuing Daisy.
We'd pretty much learned to accept over the years that there was zero chance of Daisy being in a new platform game, but when they started even excluding her from sports titles, thats when there was real uproar online. Seems like Nintendo noticed that and realised that an "easy win" when reinventing and rejuvinating 2D Mario games (after many felt the NSMB games were a bit stale) would be to add Daisy by surprise and win internet points from all the fans who were mad she always gets left out/forgotten. Definitely worked on me, I was genuinely surprised and delighted
@samuelvictor I think this change started when they made Daisy her own character in Smash Ultimate rather than a costume for Peach.
@NatiaAdamo Oh, I didn't know that! (Must admit I'm more a Mario Kart than Smash guy, I kinda stopped at Melee). Thats really cool that she is now her own character rather than just a Peach reskin. Thanks for letting me know
