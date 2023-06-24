@Orpheus79V @Mauzuri Yeah, its very cool (and unusal for someone in such a high position)... Kishimoto has been extremely vocal in dropping leaks here there and everywhere when he probably isn't supposed to, just replying to random fans who @ him on twitter when they correctly guess a feature, or suggest something that he happens to already have thought of and been working on - perhaps he wasn't aware that personal replies were public for everyone to see? He also embarassingly didn't know that his likes were public and liked some (pretty vanilla, thankfully) JAV content! 😅

He's been regularly asking people what changes or improvements could be made, asking for people to send him mods and exploits that people are using so that he can see if he can incorporate the successful ones either in Frontiers or the sequel. He's also been actively watching streamers play the game to see their reactions and things they have trouble with, as well as reading comments under youtube videos etc to get ideas of what could be improved - essentially using the community as extended playtesters of sorts. He's said that he's adding 2 more dlc updates that he didn't originally plan in order to add all the changes on his current wishlist, at least 4 dlc confirmed with potentially more if he can get them greenlit.

"The Sonic Show" on YouTube has done extensive videos where he spent weeks going through every single one and translates and compiles them into a digestable format. He spanned that over 3 long videos but since then there have been more leaks and he keeps doing the same and keeping us updated 😁

BTW, its not just Frontiers info that Kishimoto has leaked early. In these videos was where we first learned that a non-mania team was making a modern classic sonic 2d game, and he was very excited for how it was coming along. He's revealed other info on future games and the direction of the franchsie as a whole, and I think perhaps some minor movie stuff too?