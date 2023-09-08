Update [Fri 8th Sep, 2023 11:30 BST]: Get those ink guns at the ready folks, this is your reminder that Splatoon 3's next Splatfest kicks off this weekend.

The question this time is "Who would make the best leader?" with the Deep Cut trio — Shiver, Frye and Big Man — heading up the three teams.

You can find the exact time that the event will get underway in your region below:

North America - 8th September 2023, 5pm PDT - 10th September 2023, 5pm PDT

- 8th September 2023, 5pm PDT - 10th September 2023, 5pm PDT Australia - 9th September 2023, 10am AEST - 11th September 11am AEST

- 9th September 2023, 10am AEST - 11th September 11am AEST New Zealand - 9th September 2023, 12pm NZST - 11th September 12pm NZST

- 9th September 2023, 12pm NZST - 11th September 12pm NZST UK - 9th September 2023, 1am BST - 11th September 2023 1am BST

- 9th September 2023, 1am BST - 11th September 2023 1am BST Europe - 9th September 2023, 2am CEST- 11th September 2023 2am CEST

- 9th September 2023, 2am CEST- 11th September 2023 2am CEST Japan - 9th September 2023 9am JST - 11th September 2023 9am JST

Make sure that you have registered your vote in the Splatsville booth to get levelling-up that official Splatfest t-shirt.

Original article [Thu 17th Aug, 2023 15:00 BST]: Nintendo has announced the latest Splatfest event for Splatoon 3, due to take place from September 9th to September 11th, 2023.

This time, the Splatfest will ask the age-old question: Who is the best leader? The three teams will represent the three members of Deep Cut: Shiver, Frye, and Big Man.





Find out in a special Splatfest to celebrate one year since Who would be the best leader: Shiver, Frye or Big Man?Find out in a special Splatfest to celebrate one year since #Splatoon3 's launch, taking place from 09/09 to 11/09! pic.twitter.com/kDM2WlGvV5 August 17, 2023

The latest Splatfest follows on from the 'priorities-themed' Splatfest which took place over the weekend of August 11th-13th. It was a reasonably close match, but Team Money managed to take home the prize.

Be sure to check out our full Splatfest guide for all the details on dates, times, themes, and winners.