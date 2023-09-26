Following the recent return of Rockstar's Wild West action-adventure Red Dead Redemption, a Switch classification for the second game has now surfaced on Brazil's rating board.

This information was shared on social media, but it's not entirely clear when the Switch version was added to the page.

Red Dead Redemption 2 recebe classificação indicativa para o Nintendo Switch no Brasil pic.twitter.com/4sKKPVYV9S September 25, 2023

Red Dead Redemption 2 was released a generation after the first game on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018. This is the only classification board that currently has a Switch listing for Red Dead Redemption 2, but if there are any developments we'll let you know.

There have been plenty of "impossible ports" for the Switch in the past, but something like Red Dead Redemption 2 would require some serious technical wizardry, perhaps even beefier hardware...