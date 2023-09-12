It's been an amazing year for video games so far with a number of high-profile releases such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Baldur's Gate 3. More recently was the arrival of Bethesda's long-awaited space RPG Starfield. It blends classic Bethesda role-playing action with spaceship dogfights that look like scenes out of a number of familiar sci-fi.

As part of this, players can also customise their ship and in the first few weeks there have already been recreations inspired by Star Trek, Star Wars, Battlestar Galactica and The Expanse. Now, to add to this, we've got one based on the Arwing from Star Fox series, courtesy of social media user 'BuckyArt1701'.

It's so impressive, that the official Starfield social media account has gone to the extent of sharing a number of screenshots:

Enemy shield analyzed! — Xbox (@Xbox) September 11, 2023

Of course, this isn't the first video game-themed ship that's been crafted in Starfield. Other players have recreated the Normandy from the Mass Effect series, and some have even had a crack at recreating Samus' Gunship from the Metroid series.

Unfortunately, we haven't seen a new entry in the Star Fox series for some, so this Starfield recreation will have to do for now. If you are eager for some space dogfights on the Switch though, you could always boot up the Switch Online service and revisit some of Fox's classic experiences. Even Star Fox 2 is on there. Or, if you're more in the mood for some Bethesda gaming, you could always return to Skyrim on the Switch.

As for Starfield, you can learn more about it in the review and guides on our sibling website Pure Xbox. In its opening week alone, it's gone on to become Bethesda's biggest game launch ever - with more than six million players joining Constellation.