Update: Both the Isabelle’s Aloha Edition and Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition Nintendo Switch Lite consoles are now available to buy in the US. They're available from Target and Walmart respectively:

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

The two new Switch Lite consoles are due to launch in Europe on 20th October.

Original Article (Tue 5th Sep, 2023 14:37 BST): Nintendo has today announced a new range of Switch bundles that will be coming our way next month including two brand-new Animal Crossing: New Horizons-inspired Switch Lite editions.

The Isabelle’s Aloha Edition and Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition will be available from Target and Walmart respectively in the US from 6th October for a suggested retail price of $199.99, while Nintendo of Europe has confirmed that each will be receiving a wider release on 20th October.

Bundled with a digital version of New Horizons, the two upcoming consoles each have a white leaf motif on the back with a small leaf design on the front. The Isabelle edition comes in a coral colourway, while the Timmy and Tommy one is turquoise. They're both pretty simple, but we'd be lying if we said that we didn't find them kinda adorable.

You can get a closer look at both of the new designs below.

Alongside these two newbies, Nintendo also announced that bundles will be available for the standard Switch model with either Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (surprise, surprise) or Nintendo Switch Sports with a three-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription too — we can also expect to see these next month.

Do either of the new designs take your fancy? Let us know your favourite in the comments.