We all ought to know by now that Nintendo hasn't always been a video game company. Originally founded in 1889 as a playing card company, it's naturally been through several substantial evolutions to get to where it is today.

The same can also be said of Nintendo's logo. While the majority of us have likely only ever been exposed to a slight variation of the current design, the logo has been through a great number of changes since the late 19th century.

To demonstrate this, Twitter/X user @Yamafuda has created an infographic timeline of Nintendo's main logos, all the way from 1889 to the present day.





We often see the same tables of Nintendo logos since its inception,but some of the dates and images deserved a real update,so I've redone the timeline with different types of logos.There are plenty more,but the most important ones are here.Don't hesitate to share it, thanks!♥️ pic.twitter.com/XIs3E0zkwW September 26, 2023

It's a lovely glimpse at how the company's logo has evolved over the years, and you can even see how certain changes coincide with major upheavals in Nintendo's product output, such as its venture into the video game space from the early 1970s.

What's also interesting is that you can see hints of the current design as early as the mid-'60s, possibly even the mid-'50s. It's clear that Nintendo gravitated towards the simplicity of the current design quite early on.