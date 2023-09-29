Nintendo has today revealed that its online base for all things Splatoon — creatively called 'Splatoon Base' — is now available to read in English. What's more, you can also check out the all-new 'History: The Splatoon Journey' page to see an interactive timeline of the series from its announcement in 2014 through to the present day.

It's strange to think that Splatoon (which we still consider to be a relatively new franchise for Nintendo) is approaching 10 years since its release — hey, time flies when you're shooting squids. Checking out the new Splatoon Base timeline, you can see just how far it has come, including being used in the Switch reveal trailer, to getting the Inklings in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

As well as this timeline, Nintendo's Splatoon site also has details on the in-universe story, characters and fashion, and there is both a gallery and music section that you can check out — because if there's one thing that the series has proven over the past decade, it's that it has one banging soundtrack.

You can find all of this information and more by following the link to Splatoon Base in the above tweet and for a reminder of everything that is going down in the Splatlands as we currently find them, check out our coverage below.