Splatoon 3 Drizzle Season 2023
Image: Nintendo Life

Shooting into the Splatlands on 1st September, Splatoon 3's Drizzle Season 2023 is set to bring a whole new wave of weapons, stages and features our way.

This is the fourth named chapter to ink itself into Nintendo's most colourful shooter, and while it might not have quite the same game-mode-adding pull that we previously saw with Sizzle Season 2023 and Fresh Season before it, there is still a lot to look forward to here.

Many of the newbies were teased in the Drizzle Season announcement trailer (found below), and the official @SplatoonNA Twitter account has been sharing more details ever since. With these updates coming thick and fast, we have assembled every new feature that we know is heading our way into the relevant categories down below — and there are a fair few additions.

We will be updating this guide with more information as it comes in, so keep those eyes peeled over the coming days.

Let the Drizzle begin!

Splatoon 3 Drizzle Season 2023 - Every New Feature

Weapons

  • Dead Wringer - A Slosher with the ability to fire two blobs of ink at once thanks to its dual muzzles.
  • Heavy Edit Splatling - High fire rate when fully charged while maintaining the mobility of a standard Splatling.
  • Octobrush Nouveau - Offers big hits with a wide splat range, though not the best in the ink consumption and mobility departments.
  • Custom Goo Tuber - A new look for the standard Goo Tuber with Fizzy Bombs and Ultra Stamp as its Special and Sub-Weapons.
  • Sorella Brella - This has the same stats as the Splat Brella with a new loadout of Autobombs and Inkjet.
  • Bloblobber Deco - Updated version of the standard Bloblobber with an Angle Shooter Sub-Weapon and Kraken Royale Special.
  • Ballpoint Splatling Nouveau - Much like the regular Ballpoint Splatling but with Ink Mines and the Ink Vac special for increased versatility.
  • Sloshing Machine Neo - A remodelled version of the normal Sloshing Machine with Point Sensors and a Trizooka Special.
  • Inkline Tri-Stringer - It's your regular Tri-Stringer with a Sprinkler Sub and Super Chump Special.
  • Gold Dynamo Roller - Same stats as the Dynamo Roller but with the adapted loadout of Splat Bombs and the Super Chump.

Stages

Crableg Capital

A building site stage? In Splatoon? Whadda concept! This brand-new battleground will see you taking to the skies and splatting it out amongst a mix of grates and all-seeing towers.

Shipshape Cargo Co.

This fresh new stage will see you taking to the high seas and battling it out by boat — arrr.

Salmonid Smokeyard

Over on the Salmon Run side of things, Splatoon 2's Salmonid Smokeyard is making its almighty return bringing a mix of high-ground shooting and a unique transport system to the mix.

Gear

New Catalogue

Of course Drizzle Season has thrown a brand-new catalogue into the mix. Packed full of fresh clothing, gear, banners and more (with some returning items in there too), be sure to unlock everything on offer before the Season is up.

Salmon Run Gear

Aside from the usual catalogue refresh, an expanded batch of items is coming to the Salmon Run game mode including new work suits, stickers, Locker items and more.

Other

New Challenges

A boatload of new challenges will arrive with the beginning of Drizzle Season 2023. From the reveal trailer, we have seen 'Inkjets for Everyone!', 'Swim it to Win it' and 'Modded Rainmaker Test-Fire' though there may be others on the horizon too.

Notifications

You can now be notified whenever one of your friends uploads a new battle replay so you can share in the glory. Notifications will also be introduced for whenever a pal lands a particularly sweet item from the Shell-Out Machine.

Adjust Gear

Drizzle Season will bring with it the chance to wear your clothing items however you want with the 'Adjust Gear' function available for spinning headgear around for a young and hip look.

More Splashtag Options

80 new banners and over 400 new titles will be making their way into Splatsville especially for the new season, giving you more customisation options than ever before.

New Music

Would it really be a new Splatoon season without some new tunes? You can find the latest number from the Deep Cut trio down below.

Locker Decal

When it rains, it pours, and we're getting over 300 new items to decorate your lockers. Just don't stare at that mouse statue...

That's every newbie that we have spotted so far, but there may well be more coming in the run-up to the season's start date. Keep those eyes peeled for updates.