Shooting into the Splatlands on 1st September, Splatoon 3's Drizzle Season 2023 is set to bring a whole new wave of weapons, stages and features our way.
This is the fourth named chapter to ink itself into Nintendo's most colourful shooter, and while it might not have quite the same game-mode-adding pull that we previously saw with Sizzle Season 2023 and Fresh Season before it, there is still a lot to look forward to here.
Many of the newbies were teased in the Drizzle Season announcement trailer (found below), and the official @SplatoonNA Twitter account has been sharing more details ever since. With these updates coming thick and fast, we have assembled every new feature that we know is heading our way into the relevant categories down below — and there are a fair few additions.
We will be updating this guide with more information as it comes in, so keep those eyes peeled over the coming days.
Let the Drizzle begin!
Splatoon 3 Drizzle Season 2023 - Every New Feature
Weapons
- Dead Wringer - A Slosher with the ability to fire two blobs of ink at once thanks to its dual muzzles.
- Heavy Edit Splatling - High fire rate when fully charged while maintaining the mobility of a standard Splatling.
- Octobrush Nouveau - Offers big hits with a wide splat range, though not the best in the ink consumption and mobility departments.
- Custom Goo Tuber - A new look for the standard Goo Tuber with Fizzy Bombs and Ultra Stamp as its Special and Sub-Weapons.
- Sorella Brella - This has the same stats as the Splat Brella with a new loadout of Autobombs and Inkjet.
- Bloblobber Deco - Updated version of the standard Bloblobber with an Angle Shooter Sub-Weapon and Kraken Royale Special.
- Ballpoint Splatling Nouveau - Much like the regular Ballpoint Splatling but with Ink Mines and the Ink Vac special for increased versatility.
- Sloshing Machine Neo - A remodelled version of the normal Sloshing Machine with Point Sensors and a Trizooka Special.
- Inkline Tri-Stringer - It's your regular Tri-Stringer with a Sprinkler Sub and Super Chump Special.
- Gold Dynamo Roller - Same stats as the Dynamo Roller but with the adapted loadout of Splat Bombs and the Super Chump.