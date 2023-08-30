Splatoon 3 Drizzle Season 2023

Gear

New Catalogue

Of course Drizzle Season has thrown a brand-new catalogue into the mix. Packed full of fresh clothing, gear, banners and more (with some returning items in there too), be sure to unlock everything on offer before the Season is up.

Browse the freshest gear, emotes, Splatfest Float locker decorations and more in the #Splatoon3 Drizzle Season 2023 catalog – also featuring gear from the Drizzle Season 2022 catalog for those who missed out the first time! pic.twitter.com/XHPAXS06UT August 21, 2023

Salmon Run Gear

Aside from the usual catalogue refresh, an expanded batch of items is coming to the Salmon Run game mode including new work suits, stickers, Locker items and more.

Other

New Challenges

A boatload of new challenges will arrive with the beginning of Drizzle Season 2023. From the reveal trailer, we have seen 'Inkjets for Everyone!', 'Swim it to Win it' and 'Modded Rainmaker Test-Fire' though there may be others on the horizon too.

Notifications

You can now be notified whenever one of your friends uploads a new battle replay so you can share in the glory. Notifications will also be introduced for whenever a pal lands a particularly sweet item from the Shell-Out Machine.

SRL Social Team here. Want to be notified when a friend uploads a battle replay? Of course you do! How else can you celebrate and/or taunt them? You'll now receive a notification that allows you to download replays so you can immediately share in the glory (or LOL—up to you). pic.twitter.com/Eyt2TiEZDm August 28, 2023

Adjust Gear

Drizzle Season will bring with it the chance to wear your clothing items however you want with the 'Adjust Gear' function available for spinning headgear around for a young and hip look.

More Splashtag Options

80 new banners and over 400 new titles will be making their way into Splatsville especially for the new season, giving you more customisation options than ever before.

New Music

Would it really be a new Splatoon season without some new tunes? You can find the latest number from the Deep Cut trio down below.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Locker Decal

When it rains, it pours, and we're getting over 300 new items to decorate your lockers. Just don't stare at that mouse statue...

And we're still receiving updates from the Retail Research team. It sounds like the number of new Drizzle Season decorations and stickers is over 300! We could list them all over a series of a hundred posts or so…or you could just go to Hotlantis to see them for yourself. pic.twitter.com/3T6aRPzcHy August 30, 2023

That's every newbie that we have spotted so far, but there may well be more coming in the run-up to the season's start date. Keep those eyes peeled for updates.