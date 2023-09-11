If you are after a dose of retro arcade simplicity, then you might want to check out Raindrop Sprinters, a fixed-screen action game that snuck its way onto the Switch eShop last week.
The title comes from solo developer Shuhei Miyazawa (Room_909) and publisher Mediascape and sees you attempting to guide a cat across a series of passages while avoiding the falling rain. It's a simple premise with a classic visual style (the game is even playable in the Switch's oft-underused Tate Mode) but there seems to be a good level of reward to be had here, with riskier manoeuvres resulting in more points.
Raindrop Sprinters is an upgrade on Miyazawa's prior free game 'Raindrop' which shared the same premise. This former title managed to rake in a good number of players and was praised by the likes of VVVVVV's Terry Cavanagh, Spelunky's Derek Yu and Super Hydorah's Locomalito among others.
For a little more information about the game and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from the developer:
[Overview]
Move left and right. Press a button for slow-motion.
The controls are simple, but the game is filled with fun secrets!
You'll need to make risky plays to find them.
First, try running non-stop to the goal four times!
[Game modes]
This game has four different game modes.
- Standard: Just avoid the rain
- Customize: Choose your own items and obstacles
- Onrush: Enjoy playing with slow-motion
- Maverick: Keep catching the rain
Get the hang of each mode and aim for one million points!
Reach the goal five times at the max level to see the ending!
[Features]
- Network rankings
- Vertical (tate) mode
- Pixel-perfect option
Raindrop Sprinters is now available to download from the Switch eShop for £6.82 / €7.99 / $8.70 and is currently subject to a 15% discount to celebrate its launch (available until 13th September in all regions except Japan).
Does this scratch your arcade itch? Will you be picking it up? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 15
We all need this in our lives!
It does look so good. I love dodge em ups.
Thank you for writing about my game! I love retro arcade games and wanted to make such a game myself. I hope you enjoy them!
@room_909 That's great, I'm going to purchase it ASAP. Suddenly everyone began to talk about it in forums and social media networks.
Cats are a great way to get someone’s attention
@rushiosan I am very happy, thank you! I hope many people will play with it.
@room_909 I'm going to go for it and I'll be playing it after work!
@Ironcore Thank you, I hope work goes well! It is a dream come true to have my games played by overseas gamers!
@room_909 Hello Mr. Miyazawa - I have been enjoying your game for a few days. Thanks for including TATE mode - it plays very well with my accessory that is similar to a Flip Grip!
I’m am a little confused about the badges. It looks like one of them appears after the game hits Level 15. I have triggered a few other badges also, but I do not understand how I’ve done that. I think one appeared after I ran through several laps quickly.
Can you give me some hints or explain the badge system? Though I realize you want players to figure it out!
@sfb I'm glad you are enjoying it in TATE mode, it made all the effort worthwhile! Thank you!
The conditions for the appearance of the badge are a secret, but it will be a good things if you score over a 1 million points! I have made a English manual for you to refer to!
https://twitter.com/raindrop_r9/status/1699957117501968823
Online leaderboards? TATE? Well then, wishlisted!
Looks like exactly my thing, and can't go wrong with cats! I look forward to playing this over the weekend (or maybe earlier if I can sneak it in)!
@room_909 Thank you for the manual! I have not yet earned 1 millions points, but I will keep trying!
FYI, another action game I’ve been enjoying lately is a literal blast from the past — Bosconian, from 1981. For me it still holds up! Back in the day, I played a similar game in arcades, namely Time Pilot.
@sfb Bosconian! Nice game, I too love 80's Namco arcade games. I still play GAPLUS/GALAGA 3 sometimes!
https://twitter.com/raindrop_r9/status/1700886959965770161
@room_909 Nice cabinet! You might already know this, but there was a great “de-make” of Gaplus on one of the recent Namco compilations of NES (Famicom) games
