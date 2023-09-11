Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you are after a dose of retro arcade simplicity, then you might want to check out Raindrop Sprinters, a fixed-screen action game that snuck its way onto the Switch eShop last week.

The title comes from solo developer Shuhei Miyazawa (Room_909) and publisher Mediascape and sees you attempting to guide a cat across a series of passages while avoiding the falling rain. It's a simple premise with a classic visual style (the game is even playable in the Switch's oft-underused Tate Mode) but there seems to be a good level of reward to be had here, with riskier manoeuvres resulting in more points.

Raindrop Sprinters is an upgrade on Miyazawa's prior free game 'Raindrop' which shared the same premise. This former title managed to rake in a good number of players and was praised by the likes of VVVVVV's Terry Cavanagh, Spelunky's Derek Yu and Super Hydorah's Locomalito among others.

For a little more information about the game and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from the developer:

[Overview]

Move left and right. Press a button for slow-motion.

The controls are simple, but the game is filled with fun secrets!

You'll need to make risky plays to find them.

First, try running non-stop to the goal four times!

[Game modes]

This game has four different game modes. - Standard: Just avoid the rain

- Customize: Choose your own items and obstacles

- Onrush: Enjoy playing with slow-motion

- Maverick: Keep catching the rain Get the hang of each mode and aim for one million points!

Reach the goal five times at the max level to see the ending! [Features]

- Network rankings

- Vertical (tate) mode

- Pixel-perfect option

Raindrop Sprinters is now available to download from the Switch eShop for £6.82 / €7.99 / $8.70 and is currently subject to a 15% discount to celebrate its launch (available until 13th September in all regions except Japan).

Does this scratch your arcade itch? Will you be picking it up? Let us know in the comments.