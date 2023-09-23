Nintendo is offering a new in-game item drop for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. To claim these items, you'll need to head on over to the Switch news channel.

This latest one allows you to redeem an Octo Balloon, Rocket & Traveler's Shield which you can fuse together and then go high in the sky.

How to redeem items from the Switch News Channel

1. On your Switch Home Menu select the 'News' icon

2. Scroll to the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom news story "Shields - perfectly designed for...flight?!"

3. Click 'Play Now' within the news article

4. Boot up Zelda, load your game file

5. Receive Octo Ballon, Rocket & Traveler's Shield

And here's Nintendo's rundown about this item selection:

Today we'd like to introduce you to a bit of an unusual use for shields. You might naturally think of shields as tools that help, well, shield you from enemies and attacks. But did you know that, with some out-of-the-box fusing, they can also help you get Link to all sorts of places - even up in the sky?

For example, if you fuse an Octo Balloon to a shield, you can enjoy a nice, pleasant drift (although admittedly not one that will take you very high off the ground). If you fuse a rocket to a shield, however, you can imagine that liftoff you'll achieve is quite a lot more explosive.