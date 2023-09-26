Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher QubicGames has revealed what could well be either the most satisfying or the most nauseating game on the Switch, depending on what you're into.

Foot Clinic is launching this Friday, September 29th, and does exactly what it says on the tin: tasking you with stepping into the shoes of a podiatrist and launching your very own foot clinic, where you'll be working to treat common foot issues like calluses, corns, and ingrown toenails.

Not only that, but you'll be applying tattoos, plucking hair, vaccinating patients, and much more. It's the perfect game if you happen to be quite fond of, uh... feet.

Here's a look at the key features:

- 12 different tools for treating and beautifying feet

- mechanics of squeezing pimples, cutting nails, cleaning, shaving and much more

- lots of patients with various foot problems

- testing and vaccinating sick clients

- available tool skins to make the game even more funny

- equipment, furniture and decoration upgrades

What's particularly funny about this game is that the trailer prefaces the footage with a warning for 'mild violence'... Well yeah, ripping out funky toenails would probably class as a bit violent, no doubt.

What do you make of this one? Will you be adding it to your Switch collection? Let us know.