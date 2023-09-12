Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

This week sees the release of the first half of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet - The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. Part 1 'The Teal Mask' will introduce more Pokémon, places, and stories.

Trainers can look forward to meeting The Heroes of Kitakami, getting to know the village of Kitakami, and also reuniting with some familiar Pokémon that have been found living in other regions. It's got us wondering if you'll actually be jumping into this new adventure on release.

Meet Poltchageist, a newly discovered Pokémon from the land of Kitakami, in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero 🍵 #PokemonScarletViolet ❤️💜 pic.twitter.com/h29lgIPzlB August 22, 2023

So vote in our poll and tell us if you're ready for this new adventure on 13th September or if you're still busy in Paldea.

If you are thinking about purchasing it, 'The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero' comes with not only the first DLC 'The Teal Mask' but also 'The Indigo Disk'. You'll also get a uniform set covering all the seasons. When purchasing this DLC also make sure to pick the version that is compatible with your own copy of the game.