This week sees the release of the first half of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet - The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. Part 1 'The Teal Mask' will introduce more Pokémon, places, and stories.
Trainers can look forward to meeting The Heroes of Kitakami, getting to know the village of Kitakami, and also reuniting with some familiar Pokémon that have been found living in other regions. It's got us wondering if you'll actually be jumping into this new adventure on release.
So vote in our poll and tell us if you're ready for this new adventure on 13th September or if you're still busy in Paldea.
If you are thinking about purchasing it, 'The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero' comes with not only the first DLC 'The Teal Mask' but also 'The Indigo Disk'. You'll also get a uniform set covering all the seasons. When purchasing this DLC also make sure to pick the version that is compatible with your own copy of the game.
I still don't have either version, I'm waiting to see if they do a full physical release, like they did with Sword/Shield and their Expansion Pass. If they do, I'll probably go with Scarlet, they had me at Dinosaur Suicune and Dinosaur Raikou.
I bought it a few weeks ago. SV have plenty you can gripe about for sure, but they're still by far the most I've enjoyed a Pokemon game since Gen 5 and I play Scarlet all the time so was a no-brainer for me.
Granted I'm going to play it for like a day then shelf it for now for Mortal Kombat but that's scheduling for you.
I don't know. I got Scarlet as a gift, but I am awaiting to see if they do a DLC bundle like with Sword and Shield. I wasn't super crazy about Sword and Shield, but maybe Scarlet/Violet is better.
Pokemon for me is super hit or miss these days.
I’ll wait for a patch. Why buy dlc for a game that isn’t finished? I can wait there are thousands of other video games to play
HELL no. What a joke.
Oh boy, I can imagine the comments already. Anyway, I will, but not right away. I've had other expenses so I need to wait.
I'm going to wait until Wave 2 and see how it goes. I hope this isn't too silly a question, but can you experience the DLC with friends etc? The one thing Scarlet and Violet had going for it was its multiplayer. Getting to explore the region with my brothers was great fun last year.
Already purchased.
Say what you will about the dodgy AF performance - these are still some supremely enjoyable Pokémon games (probably the best for quite some time) with some excellent map design, world building, narrative and general liveliness.
Having more sandbox areas to freely explore and ‘mons to catch is absolutely fine with me.
We just need that performance patch which is never coming.
Loved Pokémon Violet, but the release schedule is just simply too thick right now to jump on it. I’ve got like 6 or 7 other games preordered already, so I can wait.
@Sonicka This pretty much, but I'm tired of trying to have discussions with people that will keep parroting the same stuff. There shouldn't be these kind of bugs and performance problems on the game, but the people that say that it's "the worst Pokemon game" are downright delusional since it made what most people wanted about an open world Pokemon game and are a really, really big step forward over Sword and Shield. Their loss.
Um I purchased this DLC as soon as I saw the Poltchageist video haha.
Gonna wait on reviews atm it just looks like more sv, if it ends up being significantly better recieved than the main game I'll try it out
Waiting to see if they do a physical release with the DLC first like they did with Sword/Shield before even picking up a copy of the game. I wasn't expecting them to do that with Sw/Sh, but it was lucky that I hadn't picked up a copy yet.
I've already purchased it, but I'm addicted to Fae Farm atm
Tried to give the main game a go because I found a cheap physical copy but couldn't stomach getting through it and have zero desire to ever go back and try to finish it so big any DLC is a big no from me even if it was free.
I enjoyed the main game and put in a good 90 hours, but I'm undecided about the DLC. I feel like I did everything I wanted with that particular Pokemon incarnation and don't really need any more. There are exceptions, but a lot of times when I enjoy a game I'm satisfied with it and don't feel the need for DLC, especially many months after I have set the game aside.
I will whenever I get the base game.
Yes but not at launch. I’m gonna wait for Part 2 to release and then I’ll play both.
I'm just.... Not feeling it? I loved pokémon violet, but I finished it, beat the final boss, then just never picked it up again. I'm at the like "rematch all the gym leaders" quest, and I haven't done it yet. Eventually I'll buy it, but not anytime soon.
I'll trade in Double Dragon Gaiden and Let's Go Pikachu toward it.
I still haven’t beaten either game yet. I got the double pack on clearance at Costco for $70 in January so even though I got a deal, I don’t want to spend any more on this game atm
Already purchased both for the bonuses. The Sword and Shield DLC was great and added a lot of playtime. I expect this DLC for S/V will be similar.
I know the gripes people have about DLC bye I’d rather this than what Pokémon did with Sun/Moon and Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon. I’d rather add content onto my save file than have to play through the whole game again with only minor differences lol
I almost never want to play DLC in separate chunks. I'll wait until both parts are out before going back.
I'm gonna get it but only when I'm ready to play it. Kinda busy with some other games at the moment so maybe a couple weeks after launch. We'll see.
My son actually bought this. I purchased the base game for Xmas but he used some eShop cards received as gifts to pre-order this months ago. I hope it's good!
Just bought it earlier today. I already love the base game and the SwSh DLC was great so I'm looking forward to this one, I'm sure it'll be fun.
As a huge pokemon fan, no. These entries lost me with the whole open world. It's just not my thing. =(
I’m a huge Pokémon fan, but this has been the first time I wasn’t sold on a game by the time it came out. There”s just no spark of interest or excitement. The DLC seems to be capitalizing on exploration of the new areas, but the exploration in the main game felt boring and pointless for everything except finding the Pokedex entries.
@Cronodoug that's been the business model for quite some time, yeah.
Oh! You meant the dlc...
Lol. 10000 percent no.
Naturally - I've had far more fun with Scarlet and Violet than any of the mainline Zelda games. However, i'm a bit tight on money this month so it'll have to wait until later. I'm still busy with Brilliant Diamond anyway.
I'm done with buggy, soulles 60 dollar 3ds games from one of the worlds biggest gaming corporations.
Come back when the thing actually launches in a finished state!
I hate to be that guy but honestly I never plan on getting any Pokémon DLC until they prove to me they are invested in making good titles. SV pushed the bar so low to the point I can’t see myself ever playing a Pokémon game again. This is crushing as I have always had a fondness for the series and have stuck through up until this point.
Absolutely no way! The games are still a mess and I can't believe these large corporates can get away with releasing a game is such a bad state.
Pokemon fans deserve better.
I've already purchased them both the day they announced them.
What can I say, I like S&V.
with Scarlet and Violette my trust in that company is ruined completely, not gonna buy anything from them anymore until they get it together again...
@Cronodoug Nobody is forcing you.
I purchased the DLC for Scarlet, and I might do so for Violet if it's actually good.
The japanese setting is lovely. I would like to explore it sometime. Too many good games right now and I want to beat the ones I have, before I purchase more.
How are the battles going to work? I have a box of level 100 max IV and EV trained goliaths. Game Freak isn't going to throw a load of level 75's with forgiving AI at me, are they?
