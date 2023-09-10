It's the weekend and that can mean only one thing — yes, it's time for another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Before we dive into this week's contestants, let's take a look at how things played out last time. Celebrating the release of Sabotage's excellent RPG Sea of Stars, we took a look at the cover variants from around the world, with you picking the winner. This one was a little closer than we would have expected (then again, both covers are really rather stunning), but it was the lesser-known Japanese box art that secured the win with 53% of the vote compared to Europe and North America's 47%.

This week, to celebrate the first previews of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, we are taking a look at the origin of the plumber's last 2D series as we match up two covers from New Super Mario Bros. on the DS. Originally released in 2006, this game kickstarted a new wave of side-scrolling Mario games, from which Nintendo has not looked back since — until Wonder, that is...

It's a good old-fashioned duel this week, so let's dive right into things.