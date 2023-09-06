The Pokémon Company has announced that it will be removing the Pokémon Trading Card Game Card Dex app from storefronts on 20th September 2023 (thanks, Serebii).

TPC confirmed in a post today that it's "sunsetting" the app so it can focus on the ongoing development of Pokémon TCG Live, which replaced the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online earlier this year.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game Card Dex app is used by players to scan their cards and document their card collections digitally. Instead, trainers will need to head over to the Trading Card database to read up about their cards or build a digital collection in Pokémon TCG Live by redeeming the codes that come with the physical cards.





🌐https://t.co/xnurrYclQl pic.twitter.com/FftkAd8jGs On September 20, 2023, the Pokémon Trading Card Game Card Dex app sunsets and will be removed from all app stores. September 6, 2023

TPC also confirmed that the newest deck — Scarlet & Violet—151 — will not be coming to the app and all data saved on the TCG Card Dex app is non-transferrable, so it will be lost when the app is removed.

The app is expected to disappear at around 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on 20th September, which is two weeks from today.

