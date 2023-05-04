We're in the final stages of the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online sunset, with The Pokémon Company announcing this old game will be removed from the App Store, Google Play and the Pokémon website on 5th June 2023.

This shutdown will take place just before the "full global launch" of the new Pokémon Trading Card Game Live next month on 8th June 2023. The beta for this new game is now available in beta around the world on iOS, Android and computers.

"Thank you for playing the Pokémon TCG Online, and we look forward to seeing you in Pokémon TCG Live!"





To find more info, please read this message from the Development Team: Today we're sharing information about the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online sunset and what that means for Pokémon TCG Live.To find more info, please read this message from the Development Team: https://t.co/frNvArq9We May 3, 2023

Although the old game is being shut down, players will still be able to migrate their account information across to the new game even after the sunset period. It's advised you open any unopened TCG Online content before the shut down next month, and export any decks you wish to save.

You can learn more about the closure on the Pokémon TCG Online Sunset FAQ webpage and our previous coverage: