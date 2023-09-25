It's finally happening — Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will be getting physical editions for consoles, including Switch, courtesy of Limited Run Games.
Persona 3 Portable's physical will be available to pre-order from the Limited Run Games store from 29th September (starting from 10am EST / 7am PST) until 12th November 2023. Persona 4 Golden pre-orders open later, on 27th October.
Both seminal RPGs from Atlus launched on the Switch eShop and other digital storefronts way back in January 2023. Many lamented the lack of a physical release compared to Persona 5 Royal's treatment last year, but now thanks to LRG, we'll have to make some room on the shelves for these.
Limited Run has only revealed Persona 3 Portable's various exclusive physical editions, with Persona 4 Golden's to be announced "in the coming weeks". So, we'll go over all three editions for P3P below:
Persona 3 Portable Standard Edition - $34.99
- A physical version of Persona 3 Portable for Switch
Persona 3 Portable Grimoire Edition - $69.99
- A physical version of Persona 3 Portable for Switch
- Slipcover based on the original North American PS2 cover for Persona 3
- 'Le Grimoire du Coeur' (the book Elizabeth holds) box
- SteelBook based on the Japanese PS2 cover for Persona
Persona 3 Portable S.E.E.S. Edition - $199.99
- A physical version of Persona 3 Portable for Switch
- Slipcover based on the original North American PS2 cover for Persona 3
- 'Le Grimoire du Coeur' (the book Elizabeth holds) box
- SteelBook based on the Japanese PS2 cover for Persona
- Light-up to-scale replica of an Evoker (the item Persona users use to summon their Persona)
- All Out Attack 3D shadow box featuring FeMC, Yukari, Junpei, and Akihiko
- Official soundtrack CD
- Persona 3 character trading cards
- Gekkoukan High School patch
- S.E.E.S. armband
- Individually numbered Certificate of Authenticity.