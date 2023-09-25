Persona 3 Portable
Image: Atlus

It's finally happening — Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will be getting physical editions for consoles, including Switch, courtesy of Limited Run Games.

Persona 3 Portable's physical will be available to pre-order from the Limited Run Games store from 29th September (starting from 10am EST / 7am PST) until 12th November 2023. Persona 4 Golden pre-orders open later, on 27th October.

Both seminal RPGs from Atlus launched on the Switch eShop and other digital storefronts way back in January 2023. Many lamented the lack of a physical release compared to Persona 5 Royal's treatment last year, but now thanks to LRG, we'll have to make some room on the shelves for these.

Limited Run has only revealed Persona 3 Portable's various exclusive physical editions, with Persona 4 Golden's to be announced "in the coming weeks". So, we'll go over all three editions for P3P below:

Persona 3 Portable Standard Edition - $34.99

Persona 3 Portable Standard
Image: Limited Run Games
  • A physical version of Persona 3 Portable for Switch

Persona 3 Portable Grimoire Edition - $69.99

Persona 3 Portable Grimoire
Image: Limited Run Games
  • A physical version of Persona 3 Portable for Switch
  • Slipcover based on the original North American PS2 cover for Persona 3
  • 'Le Grimoire du Coeur' (the book Elizabeth holds) box
  • SteelBook based on the Japanese PS2 cover for Persona

Persona 3 Portable S.E.E.S. Edition - $199.99

Persona 3 Portable SEES
Image: Limited Run Games
  • A physical version of Persona 3 Portable for Switch
  • Slipcover based on the original North American PS2 cover for Persona 3
  • 'Le Grimoire du Coeur' (the book Elizabeth holds) box
  • SteelBook based on the Japanese PS2 cover for Persona
  • Light-up to-scale replica of an Evoker (the item Persona users use to summon their Persona)
  • All Out Attack 3D shadow box featuring FeMC, Yukari, Junpei, and Akihiko
  • Official soundtrack CD
  • Persona 3 character trading cards
  • Gekkoukan High School patch
  • S.E.E.S. armband
  • Individually numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

We'll, of course, let you know when we know more about the Investigation Team's physical launch (Persona 4), but for now, get ready to enrol in S.E.E.S. when the LRG pre-orders drop this Friday.

Will you be pre-ordering any of the physical versions of Persona 3 Portable or Persona 4 Golden? Let us know.

[source twitter.com]