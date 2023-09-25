It's finally happening — Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will be getting physical editions for consoles, including Switch, courtesy of Limited Run Games.

Persona 3 Portable's physical will be available to pre-order from the Limited Run Games store from 29th September (starting from 10am EST / 7am PST) until 12th November 2023. Persona 4 Golden pre-orders open later, on 27th October.

Both seminal RPGs from Atlus launched on the Switch eShop and other digital storefronts way back in January 2023. Many lamented the lack of a physical release compared to Persona 5 Royal's treatment last year, but now thanks to LRG, we'll have to make some room on the shelves for these.

Limited Run has only revealed Persona 3 Portable's various exclusive physical editions, with Persona 4 Golden's to be announced "in the coming weeks". So, we'll go over all three editions for P3P below:



A physical version of Persona 3 Portable for Switch

Slipcover based on the original North American PS2 cover for Persona 3

'Le Grimoire du Coeur' (the book Elizabeth holds) box

SteelBook based on the Japanese PS2 cover for Persona