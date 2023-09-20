Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Netflix has launched the debut trailer for its upcoming Onimusha anime, due to broadcast from November 2nd, 2023.

Directed by Takashi Miike (Audition, Ichi the Killer), Onimusha is an adaptation of Capcom's dormant action franchise, with the latest title, a remaster of Onimusha: Warlords, launching back in 2018. The series promises "realistic action" and boasts some truly stunning animation work.

If you recognise the main character, Miyamoto Musashi, don't be surprised. He's actually modeled after Toshiro Mifune, a legendary Japanese actor who starred in classics such as Seven Samurai, Rashomon, and Throne of Blood.

Here's hoping the Onimusha series can prove its worth alongside the astounding Castlevania series and perhaps give Capcom the nudge it needs to truly reignite the franchise on console.