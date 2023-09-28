Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo's latest Switch Online trial is now officially live in North America and this time it's for the creative Zelda-like Eastward.

This trial is exclusive to online subscribers and is available to download and play between now and October 4th. Although it's a trial period, the whole game is on offer with progress carrying over to the full version of the game if you decide to buy it.

As a bonus, you'll also score 100 Platinum Points if you try out this latest game trial and if you do decide to purchase the full game, it's 50% off. This sale ends on October 10th.