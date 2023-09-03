Being able to work with some of the biggest IPs in the world like Mario and Zelda is probably a dream for many aspiring game developers, but how many people actually stick with a career at the video game giant Nintendo?

According to new data from Biz Journal (via a translation by Tokyo Game Life), Nintendo has a 98.8% employee retention rate in Japan. That's almost a perfect score, and when you compare it to Japan's average employee retention rate of 70% it's even more impressive!





Brand strength, the smaller number of new hires, and a strong employee welfare program a few reasons given in this really interesting article from Biz Journal: pic.twitter.com/Ij1aFzvo26 New employee retention rate in Japan is 70%. Nintendo’s is 98.8%.Brand strength, the smaller number of new hires, and a strong employee welfare program a few reasons given in this really interesting article from Biz Journal: https://t.co/xvwbMPFGl8 September 1, 2023

As further stated by the source, some of the factors behind this retention rate include brand strength, the small number of new hires and a strong employee welfare program. A translation courtesy of GoNintendo also notes how "Nintendo’s approach to same-sex relationships and diversity are also positive" and "for every 100 employees the company brings on, just one decides to quit".

Unfortunately, we don't have any new data on Nintendo's employee retention rate at its other branches around the world, but we do know there are many key figures who have enjoyed long and successful careers at the company throughout its history.

Would you work at a place like Nintendo? What about another video game studio? Leave a comment below.