The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region.

Switch eShop - Highlights

Mineko’s Night Market (Humble Games, 26th Sep, $19.99) - Playing as the adorable Mineko, you’ll do various jobs, befriend the townsfolk and craft all sorts of doodads for the weekly Night Market in this narrative adventure-sim. There are a ton of things to do, like joining parades, entering cat races and performing on stage. If you’re just itching to explore, the island has many secrets to uncover and puzzles to solve. Stop by Mineko’s Night Market, setting up shop on Nintendo Switch Sept. 26.

Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance (Game Mill, 22nd Sep, $49.99) - Relive the epic adventure of the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series. Play as Aang and his friends and master the elements, explore the most unique locations from the series, solve challenging environmental puzzles and experience the most heart-touching moments of Aang’s story. Play the story solo or with a friend locally or online* through the game’s unique two-player co-op mode. Replay any of the 18 thrilling chapters whenever you choose to re-experience your favorite moments from the series. Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance is available on Sept. 22.

Paleo Pines (Modus Games, 26th Sep, $29.99) - Welcome to Paleo Pines, a charming island known for its friendly dinosaurs, quirky townsfolk and mysterious past. Here, evolution took a different path, creating a world in which humans and dinosaurs live together in harmony! Set out with your dino companion, Lucky, to uncover the island’s secrets and discover new dinos. Your arrival on the island is met with welcome curiosity by the local townsfolk who can help you on your quest – and might just give you more work to do! Together with Lucky, grow crops, assist local villagers, befriend adorable dinosaurs and unearth the island’s lost history to build your cozy dino sanctuary. Start your farming journey Sept. 26.

Switch eShop - New Releases

Aireo FlightSimulator (Airror Studio, 21st Sep, £24.99) - Are you ready for takeoff? With the Aireo FlightSimulator, you'll experience the world from a new perspective. Take off from one of over 10,000 real airports and discover the world from above! Global Adventure: Fasten your seatbelt and take off to explore the wonders of our Earth. Experience what it's like to be a pilot as you dive into the most breathtaking landscapes of this planet. From the majestic peaks of the Alps to the shimmering beaches of the Caribbean – the world is yours! More Than 10,000 Airports: Land at the most iconic airports in the world! Test your skills on short landing strips, massive international airports, and remote island airfields. Each airport holds a new adventure and a new opportunity to perfect your skills. Brand New Physics System: Immerse yourself in a completely new flight experience thanks to our new physics system. Feel the aerodynamics of your aircraft and master the challenges of the skies.

Best Adventure 4-in-1 Bundle (HandyGames, 13th Sep, $59.99) - Endling – Extinction is Forever: As the last mother fox on Earth, your cubs need all your care to survive in a merciless world on the brink of destruction. Explore what is left of nature and defend your family against all threats. You are their last hope because extinction is forever. Chicken Police – Paint It RED! : A wild tale of love, death, chickens, and redemption! Chicken Police is a buddy-cop noir adventure, with a carefully crafted world, a gritty story, and lots of absurd humor. The game mixes elements of classic adventure games with visual novel-style storytelling. Through The Darkest Of Times: Berlin, January 1933. “Adolf Hitler is chancellor! ” We all know where that message will lead to, unspeakable horrors and suffering will come to the world. Too few are standing up against the monstrosity of the German Reich. Will you? Lead an underground resistance group Through the Darkest of Times.

Betomis (eastasiasoft, 27th Sep, $4.99) - Enter the tricky pixel art dungeons of Betomis, where you’ll need to carefully observe and explore your surroundings in order to escape! Betomis is a retro 2D action platformer where each chamber of the sprawling dungeon is a single screen of environmental puzzling. Light is limited. Weapons are scarce. But deadly hazards are aplenty, from spikes and spinning saw blades to creatures and carnivorous plants!

Bingo (Sabec, 14th Sep, $9.99) - Engulfed in such a riveting ambiance, you'll swear you're right in the heart of the Bingo Arena. Whether you're a seasoned player or just stepping onto the Bingo scene, gear up for a memorable journey marked by enjoyment, friendly competition, and the exhilarating rush of triumph. Watch the numbers closely and prepare for a Bingo duel unlike any before!

Bro Falls DELUXE (Boros Bros, 21st Sep, £12.99) - Enjoy the chaotic competition alone or with your friends. Up-to 60 online players in a showdown party and only one who can get the victory. Play as Brokkoli to activate the traps or avoid them as a juicy food and win the rounds. DELUXE Edition Extras: -All tracks unlocked. -BattlePass Season 1 Premium path unlocked -Offline mode

Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps and Beans 2 (ININ Games, 22nd Sep, $19.99) - The action-packed sequel to the 2017 brawler sensation Slaps and Beans is finally here! A brand-new, explosive & ludicrous story adventure with an enhanced combat system: Both heroes now have signature abilities and unique power ups. The game now includes voice dubbing in English, Italian, German and Spanish. Enjoy the music from Oliver Onions, the original movie composers, to harmonize with the sound of slapping. Team up with your buddy, to enjoy the story in 2-player couch co-op. Lots of competitive mini-games are included throughout the story, adding various fun gameplay mechanics.

Car Parking Simulator 2024 (VG Games, 15th Sep, $9.99) - Get ready to test your precision and skill behind the wheel in the most immersive parking simulator yet - Car Parking Simulator 2024! Dive into a world where every inch matters, and every corner poses a new challenge. From tight urban lots to sprawling multi-story structures, this game will push your parking prowess to the limit. Experience Varied Environments: Explore a diverse range of parking lots, each with its own unique layout and obstacles. Progressive Challenges: With every level, the difficulty ramps up. Maneuver your vehicle through a series of increasingly complex parking scenarios. From mastering parallel parking in narrow alleys to conquering hairpin turns in underground garages, your skills will be put to the test. Precision Driving: The game's realistic physics and controls require you to carefully gauge your speed, angle, and distance. Feel the weight of your vehicle as you inch your way into tight spots.

Construction Machine Simulator 2023 : Hard Truck Work Job (GameToTop, 22nd Sep, $12.99) - Adventurers of the construction world, brace yourselves for an unparalleled experience! Step into the virtual realm where you become the master of massive machines amidst a bustling construction site.

Cry Babies Magic Tears: The Big Game (Merge Games, 22nd Sep, $39.99) - The Big Game is a friendly and fun adventure perfect for young players! Join Lady, Coney, Dreamy and friends in an all-new adventure as they take part in an exciting multi-stage tournament to win the fabled Golden Pacifier!

Cube Airport (Isaias Game Dev, 14th Sep, $10.00) - Cube Airport is a puzzle game where your objective is to construct a runway to enable the airplane to take off safely. To do this, you need to correctly fit the runway cubes into the indicated positions on the platform and proceed to the next level.

Cyber Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace (Ratalaika Games, 21st Sep, $5.99) - Initially released in 1992, Cyber Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace is bringing its nostalgic flavor of platform action to consoles. Join bionic heroes Arnold and Sonya on their mission to defend the world from an alien invasion. Jump, fly and blast your way through levels full of robotic alien baddies, take down epic bosses, and save your allies from the clutches of evil. Rediscover Cyber Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace today!

Days of Doom (Atari, 21st Sep, $29.99) - The apocalypse wasn’t the end of the world. Just the one we knew. Enter the Days of Doom, a post-apocalyptic tactical RPG roguelite that challenges players to reach Sanctuary, a place of promise and respite in a world of colorful chaos. Starting with a small cast of survivors, you’ll chart a path to reach your ultimate destination, encountering threats, including zombies, raiders, and even zombie raiders! Along the way you will need to recruit a ragtag band of heroes to protect your growing community and fight your way forward.

Earthshine (Sometimes You, 21st Sep, $4.99) - Earthshine tells the story of two travellers, Talia and Inar, as they journey across the Desert in search of the Fields of Oblivion. Legend has it that these fields contain beautiful flowers: flowers that can heal any wounds, resurrect the dead, and grant immortality to those who seek it. But nobody has ever proved the rumours to be true before… Who are Talia and Inar? Are they just two strangers, or something more? Will they make it to the Fields of Oblivion, and find the answers they've been searching for?

Escape Room Bundle Triple Pack (Mc2games, 20th Sep, $24.99) - This bundle includes three escape room games: *Between Time: Escape Room *Regular Factory: Escape Room *Wizardry School: Escape Room BETWEEN TIME: ESCAPE ROOM You are going to steal a time machine. In this escape room, you must travel through time, explore mysterious places, and solve puzzles to obtain untold treasures. Will you come back alive? REGULAR FACTORY: ESCAPE ROOM You don't work in a regular assembly line. In this escape room, you will investigate what is really being manufactured in a secret factory. Will you discover the truth? WIZARDRY SCHOOL: ESCAPE ROOM The School Headmaster needs your help to recover the Philosopher's Stone. Explore your wizardry school, solve puzzles, learn new spells, and put your magical skills to the test. Will you save the school?

Evil Wizard (E-Home21st Sep, $19.99) - Evil Wizard is a humor-filled action RPG that puts you in the shoes of a former Final Boss. Rise from defeat, rediscover long lost powers, and fight to reclaim your castle from an army of so-called heroes.

Evolings (Super Rare Games, 21st Sep, $8.99) - Prepare for endless excitement as "Evolings" generates a brand new level-map with each playthrough! Discover unique Evolings, acquire rare items, engage in thrilling battles, and create unforgettable stories. No two adventures are alike, ensuring endless surprises and thrilling experiences every time you dive in! Unleash your strategic prowess and assemble a formidable team to take on evil Evolings. Engage in exhilarating turn-based battles where cuteness meets power. Command your squad and showcase your tactical genius to emerge victorious in epic clashes! Embark on a journey through three distinct acts, each brimming with exclusive Evolings, extraordinary items, and captivating levels to conquer. Prepare for a gameplay experience of non-stop action and adventure!

Farm Land (QubicGames, 22nd Sep, $4.99) - Your quest is simple... sow the seeds, harvest the crops, sell your products to the merchants and expand your farm to become the best farmer you can be! Take part in other very satisfying activities. Go fishing, milk all the cows, shear the sheep and much more! If you need a little help on the farm, invite a friend to play together on the split screen! Put on your funny skins, hop on your bikes and share the responsibilities. Are you ready for country life?

FRAG Pro Shooter (Oh BiBi, 21st Sep, $0.00) - Get ready to play the BEST EVER HERO SHOOTER! REAL-TIME TEAM DUELS! ! Challenge thousands of players in FAST and INTENSE real-time 1v1 matches! Control your character in First-Person or Third-Person View they will shoot AUTOMATICALLY! - SWITCH RAPIDLY between your heroes and get the advantage! - Dying isn’t that bad: RESPAWN INSTANTLY as another character! ASSEMBLE THE MIGHTIEST TEAM! ! - Build your BATTLE DECK to fit your game style: offensive, defensive or balanced! - Over 100 UNIQUE CHARACTERS to choose from to make your Battle deck! - Each character has a UNIQUE POWER to turn the tides of a fight: try them all to find combos! - UPGRADE your character to make them even more awesome! MAKE FRIENDS, RIVALS, AND BECOME A SUPER STAR! ! - Expand your FAN BASE to become POPULAR! ! - Join a CLUB or create your own to become a famous team! - RECORD AND SHARE your games and decks, and check others to become better!

Fragment’s Note2+ (ULLUCUS HEAVEN, 21st Sep, $19.99) - Kyoichi Akikawa lost his family in a devastating plane crash when he was just a child. "Will it really come someday?" "Will the day ever come when I can truly move on from this pain?" Kyoichi's stepsister Shizuku Akikawa has supported him all this time, while Yukitsuki Asaka bears a striking resemblance to Kyoichi's beloved older sister from before the tragedy. As the paths of these three fated individuals converge, a mechanical god appears... This is a story that heads towards the future.

Galaxy Battle (Gametry, 22nd Sep, $4.99) - Galaxy Battle thrusts you into the role of a daring galaxy pilot, engaging in intense space combat against a variety of foes. Customize your starship, navigate cosmic battlegrounds, and prove your mettle in adrenaline-pumping encounters. With stunning visuals and gripping gameplay, prepare for an epic journey through the galaxy where your piloting skills will be put to the ultimate test. Only the bravest and most skilled pilots can hope to emerge victorious in this grand interstellar showdown. Defend the cosmos and become a legendary pilot in Galaxy Battle!

HammerHelm (Silesia Games, 21st Sep, $14.99) - Banished from your homeland for believing that dwarfs can live above ground, you decide to build a new town that will attract other dwarves who share the same vision. Become a leader and keep your townspeople safe and happy by completing quests, crafting items and fighting off enemies. The bigger your town, the bigger your adventure!

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos (Natsume, 26th Sep, $49.99) - The land of Anthos was a peaceful and harmonious land watched over by the Harvest Goddess and the Harvest Sprites, who protected the inhabitants of Anthos from natural disasters such as storms, earthquakes, and the like. However, one day many years ago, Anthos experienced a severe volcanic eruption that threatened life on Anthos itself, and the Harvest Goddess and Harvest Sprites had to use all of their remaining power to keep the people and animals of Anthos safe. This left the different villages across the land blocked off from each other. Some unfortunate souls even got trapped outside their villages, and were unable to return... Believing that the separated villages and people would one day be reconnected, the Harvest Goddess sent out a bottle with a letter and a magic key, then fell into a deep sleep... Now, 10 years later, you have found the SOS the Harvest Goddess sent to the world in the form of a message in a bottle! With the help of your wacky inventor friend Doc Jr. and many others, it’ll be up to you to revive the Harvest Goddess and the Harvest Sprites, as well as reconnect all of the villages of Anthos with each other!

Hole Switch (Entity3, 16th Sep, $0.99) - Control and grow your hole by eating only the correct colors Eat cars, trains, trees, buildings and more in your quest to grow eat the wrong color and shrink back down!

HopSquash! (Domarius, 12th Sep, $5.00) - Up to 8 kids and adults can SQUASH each other the most times to win! Controllers can be shared between two people, doubling the amount of simultaneous players! Enjoy a variety of levels, with different music and themes, and add computer-controlled opponents to enhance the chaos or use them to play alone and build up your skills!

Horizon Chase 2 (Epic Games, 14th Sep, $24.99) - Horizon Chase 2 is the evolution of the award-winning racing franchise. Born under the arcade sign, this game fulfills your senses through immersive and high-speed gameplay. This is the golden era of arcade racing brought to life over a modern and completely evolved experience. The classic 90's signature gameplay keeps you in complete control of your cars at all times. Forget complex setups: you are one tick away from overtakes, forks, and nitrous. Surpass your rivals in the blink of an eye. Easy to play, but hard to master, this game demands sharp racing skills and quick reflexes to beat your opponents and cross the finish line. Play every game mode with your friends! Join them on the couch with the split-screen multiplayer or assemble an Online Crew to race for bragging rights. You can decide to compete head-to-head for glory or progress together in the World Tour. No matter where you are, it's Arcade racing for everyone.

Item Tower (RandomSpin, 14th Sep, $1.50) - Players build towers by expertly arranging a variety of everyday items - from chairs and bananas to microwaves, washing machines, and statues. The challenge lies in balancing these unpredictable pieces. Stacking up 10 items gives your tower stability, but watch out! Any less and your tower could come crashing down. Stack up 50 items and watch your tower magically disappear, leaving behind your well-earned points. Competition escalates with an online leaderboard, as players from around the world vie to amass the most points in this whimsical, strategic game. Step into "Item Tower" and elevate ordinary objects into extraordinary adventures!

Kind Heart Defenders (DX Gameworks, 21st Sep, $3.99) - If you enjoy space shooters or have a penchant for strategy in tower defence games, Kind Heart Defenders offers a unique fusion of both genres that promises an engaging gaming experience. Prepare to be transported to a universe unlike any other—a realm of floating islands amidst the vast expanse of space, where the purity of Kind Hearts must be safeguarded at all costs. As a relentless wave of enemy ships threatens to obliterate these precious hearts, the fate of this celestial sanctuary rests upon your shoulders. Summoned from across the galaxy, you'll step into the shoes of masterful aviators—each with their own distinct traits and strengths, embodied in their uniquely designed planes. For the enthusiasts, the Enthusiasm Ship boasts an unmatched firing rate, turning the tide of battle in your favour. The Luck Ship, a beacon of fortune, endows you with increased resilience, ensuring prolonged survival. Are you driven by dreams?

Livestream 2: Escape from Togaezuka Happy Place (qureate, 21st Sep, ($24.99) - It's a side-scrolling survival action-adventure game in which players must escape from a mysterious mascot in an abandoned shopping mall, using items and hints as clues. Depending on the player's choices, the fate of the girls will drastically change.

Lost Crystals (Ultimate Games, 19th Sep, $4.99) - Welcome to the enchanting world of Lost Crystals. Immerse yourself in the calm and let the magic of Lost Crystals wash over you. Are you ready to embark on a tranquil adventure like no other? Immersive Gemstone Hunt: Seek out a plethora of exquisite treasures, including dazzling gemstones like Sapphire, Jade, Ruby, Amethyst, Moonstone, and more. Uncover hidden crystals to unravel the secrets of this mysterious realm. Breathtaking Visuals: Get lost in the stunning beauty of the fog-shrouded valley, with ethereal fog effects and meticulously crafted environments that immerse you in a captivating atmosphere. Soothing Atmosphere: Experience tranquillity with the soft sounds of nature and a soothing musical score that enhance the relaxing gameplay. Let the stress melt away as you lose yourself in the serene world of Lost Crystals. Mystical Exploration: Navigate through overgrown paths, dense foliage, hidden alcoves, and ancient ruins.

Magic Donut Adventure: Line Match 3 Puzzle (Megame, 21st Sep, $9.99) - A classic match-3 puzzle in which you have to connect yummy donuts in a line of three or more! The rules of the puzzle are extremely simple, but the tasks become more and more difficult with each level. You need to match three or more donuts in a row to destroy them. Connect the donuts in a line and in a row and in a column and diagonally and destroy all the donuts! The last levels are a real workout for the mind! Despite the complexity of the puzzles, the gameplay will allow you to escape from the daily routine. And don't forget the hints - they will help you solve the puzzle.

Mermaid Castle 2 (IceTorch, 21st Sep, $9.99) - Evil Magic has stricken the mermaids’ land and swallowed their beautiful castle whole! Embark on a challenging journey to discover the secret of Evil Magic. Fight, solve puzzles, collect coins, and use special abilities. Ava, Luna, and Nixie are counting on your help once again! When the mermaid sisters returned home from a trip, they had an unpleasant surprise. An Evil Magic Vortex appeared out of nowhere, literally devouring their castle! The sisters immediately went to seek the Wise Octopus’s advice. But their friend didn’t have good news either. Someone had stolen valuable scrolls from her library! As it turned out, that was just the beginning of the trouble. . . Who is behind all this? To unravel this mystery, you will embark with Ava, Luna, and Nixie on an exciting journey through brand new lands.

Mon-Yu (Aksys Games, 21st Sep, $49.99) - You have been guided to the land of fairies where the Dragon King’s Tower housed the hidden treasures that had brought peace to the land. But one day, the Seven Devil Kings stole all of the treasures, and used their powers to turn the tower into a terrible dungeon! Choose from eight different classes to assemble your team of heroes and challenge the tower! Find strong weapons and armor as you traverse the dungeon. Level up and defeat the Devil Kings - no matter how many times you die!

Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission (Microids, 21st Sep, $29.99) - A reinterpretation of one of the founding games of the Rail Shooter genre, released as an arcade game in 1987, Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission adopts the same DNA as in the original game (sustained action in an atmosphere straight out of 1980s action films) but offers a new design. A few months ago, a new criminal organization made its appearance. In addition to trafficking arms and drugs, it has developed a new, superpowerful weapon. After discovering several of the bases of the organisation, led by the mysterious General Viper, two agents are dispatched to learn more about this weapon and free the hostages held in the surrounding camps.

Osyaberi! Horijyo! Gekihori: Anna Holinski saves the universe, alright?! (First Press Games, 21st Sep, $16.99) - Anna Holinski is a treasure hunter, keenly drilling for her shiny gems. But one morning, she is shocked to find that all minerals got stolen away by UFOs – It’s time to dig high, instead of low, and catch those thieves from outer space! Osyaberi! Horijyo! Gekihori is a cute Japanese Space-Shooter that you can enjoy at your very own pace: Play it with a friend, grind for upgrades and clear each stage one by one, if you are a beginner. Or try to go for a one-try clear, get challenging achievements and unlock secrets, if you are a skilled arcade-expert!

Ouija: They are Among us (Cooking And Publishing, 14th Sep. $4.99) - In a forgotten American town, five thrill-seeking teenagers decide to challenge the monotony by exploring an abandoned mansion, where they find a Ouija board. Unaware of the consequences, their curiosity leads them to unearth dark secrets and deep fears that inhabit the house and themselves, drastically altering their worldview. Local legends come to life, showing that the line between reality and fiction is thinner than it seems.

Paperman: Adventure Delivered (Mindscape, 21st Sep, $29.99) - Paperman’s post office has managed to make 1 million deliveries. To celebrate this special achievement, the post office has decided to send out special golden letters to their most loyal customers. On a night when the dragon is watching television, he sees the news about the golden letters. Greedy as he is, the dragon uses his ancient magic to attack the post office and steal all the mail including the golden letters to add to the massive mountain of gold he already possesses. Paperman and his team will do everything in their power to retrieve the mail and get it delivered! Play as each of the four unique mail carriers and swap characters to unlock their unique abilities. Paperman, our titular hero, throws letters as projectiles and can teleport short distances. Express is the fastest character and takes care of the most urgent deliveries.

Raid on Taihoku (Softstar Entertainment, 21st Sep, $10.99) - About This Game “All wars are fought twice, the first time on the battlefield, the second time in memory. ” -Vietnamese novelist, Viet Thanh Nguyen Game mode This is a 2. 5 D narrative adventure game. In the city of Taihoku under Japanese colonial rules, the players have to evade the raid of B-24 Liberator from American Air Force, and face the struggles of humanity through the characters’ eye. In the safe zones, you can explore the game freely at your will, and follow hints to collect mysterious items hidden in the city; in danger zones, the emphasis is put on the life-or-death cooperation between characters, who have to escape from all kinds of dangers including air raid. Background Story Near the end of WWII, the USA Air Force chose to fight against Japan with island hopping, and the two countries thus had an air combat in the air of Taiwan Strait. On May, 31th, 1945, hundreds of American B-24 Liberators raided the capital of this island, Taipei.

Railed Up (Timothee Paez, 14th Sep, $5.99) - Take part in deadly settlings of scores between rival electricity providers, inside futuristic tramways on suspended railways. In Railed Up, everything is upside down. You see the world from below, in order to give a better view of those endless railway networks as well as the oppressively enormous city through which your quest will lead you. It's a multiplayer game for one to four players. A solo campaign will lead Iskhar on his way up the layers of the lower city, while he faces each electrical gang and discovers all the deadliest weaponry of their tramways. Each gang eliminated means having their arsenal at your disposal, a much-needed help against what's coming. The tone is very dark and violent, but tries at the same time to offer a dose of offbeat, cynical humour in its dialogues, which brings some lightness between the ruthless confrontations. The gameplay is "on rails", literally.

RAINBOW HIGH: RUNWAY RUSH (Outright Games, 22nd Sep, $39.99) - It looks like you’ve just got your first art assignment, the theme is ‘Everything is Art’. Play as Ruby, Poppy, Sunny, Jade, Skyler, and Violet. Use their unique talents and work together to present your best work to date. Take a tour around the school. Check out the Atrium, hang out in Sunny's bedroom and Rainbow Union, play games, take selfies in the Student Lounge, and find fun materials in the Fabric Studio. As you search for inspiration collect rainbow diamonds, find clues, and unlock the coolest outfits while you help your classmates.

Retro Kart Rush (TuanisApps, 21st Sep, $4.99) - Retro Kart Rush is a retro racing game that will transport you back to the 16-bit era. Where friendships were made (or broken) by playing multiplayer games in front of the TV. Featuring pixelated characters, arcade physics, and gameplay that is both easy to learn and deep enough to satisfy veterans of the genre.

RoboDunk (Jollypunch Games, 25th Sep, $14.99) - ROBODUNK is Nba Jam meets Rogue Legacy, with robots. A combat dunkball game with sky-high dunks, satisfying tackles and explosive weapons. A roguelite campaign where every match is different, and you can buy the next permanent upgrade even if you die. JUST...ONE...MORE...DUNK!

Shuyan Saga (ESDigital Games, 22nd Sep, $14.99) - Immerse yourself in a beautifully crafted world where ancient Chinese culture meets the power of martial arts in Shuyan Saga. This action-adventure game blends captivating storytelling and breathtaking visuals. Experience a gripping tale of honor, courage, and self-discovery, as you step into the shoes of Shuyan, a young princess determined to become a true Kung Fu warrior and stop the evil Guer horde from destroying the Five Kingdoms.

Sugar Tanks (EpiXR, 21st Sep, $9.99) - Sugar Tanks is an intense, fast-paced, and super-sweet tank shooter game. As the hero of Sugar Tanks, you will have to defend your sweet home world from evil grey tanks, trying to sap all the color from it. Defeat enemy tanks while dodging their attacks. Level by level they will get faster, smarter, and deadlier. Unlock more heroes with their own sweet perks and upgrade your tank. Stock up on lives, bombs, and shields and become the strongest hero. Choose from 12 different tanks to beat the Grey Ones and save the world! Will you be the one to banish evil? Be ready for a colorful, bullet-hell twin-stick shooter like no other!

Super Adventure Hand (DevM Games, 21st Sep, £12.99) - Enjoy 50 plus exciting, unique levels full of challenges! Avoid saw blades, fires, and other obstacles! Enjoy a handy 5 high friction digits which will allow you to climb walls and tubes, grab objects, explode bombs, and more We all know feet stink, but who in their right hand would steal someone’s arm? There must be a reason behind all of this. Lay your hands on Super Adventure Hand now and figure it out!

The Jelly Adventure (INSTAMARKETINGANDGAME, 24th Sep, $4.99) - Introducing The Jelly Adventure – the ultimate puzzle-casual game designed to bring joy to kids and offer a relaxing escape for those seeking a break from a hectic day. As a bouncy, wobbly jelly, you're about to dive into a captivating experience where quick thinking and adaptability are your best allies.

Tick Tack Puppet (Tenkai Games, 21st Sep, $4.99) - Experience a time-manipulation action game with unconventional controls. Limbs are linked to touch control and can be moved as desired. Jump by moving the feet downward! Float gracefully through the air and punch enemies by moving the hands. When playing alone, you use the touchscreen; when playing with others, you tilt the Joy-Con™ to control the limbs. While the limbs are not moving, time almost stops. Stop time, avoid enemy attacks coolly, and strike with precision. The game supports co-op play. Instead of each player controlling a single puppet, each player manipulates a single hand or leg, working together to control the puppet. Communication with your friends is the key to success.

Trombone Champ (Holy Wow Studios, 14th Sep, $14.99) - Do you have what it takes to become the Trombone Champ? Trombone Champ allows you to play over 45 songs, which include anthems, marches, classical pieces, electronic music, folk classics, and more. You can also play with up to four players in local multiplayer mode! The game supports multiple control modes, so you can play however you like! There's also a hidden story for you to discover! As you play the game, you can find collectible cards and interact with hidden characters, which allow you to unlock new characters, trombones, trombone sounds, and more. Can you unlock all of the game's mysteries? - Read our Trombone Champ review

Truck Drag Racing Legends Simulator (GameToTop, 17th Sep, $13.99) - Get ready to unleash the adrenaline-fueled fury of raw power on the asphalt! Dominate the tracks as you steer through an array of formidable challenges and opponents.

TY the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns (Krome Studios, 26th Sep, $19.99) - The hero loved by millions worldwide, TY the Tasmanian Tiger™, is back! Join TY on an exciting new adventure in the great Aussie Outback. Use your wits and boomerangs to find hidden treasures, help the colourful locals, and uncover the mysteries of the land Down Under.

Ugly (Graffiti Games, 14th Sep, $19.99) - In this dark and twisted fairytale, nothing is as it seems. Explore the desolated recesses of a tormented nobleman’s mind as you progress through challenging puzzle rooms and topple towering bosses in this reflective puzzle platformer. Use an innovative mirror mechanic to create a shadowy reflection of yourself that you can swap places with to solve puzzles and make your way around this wicked place full of secrets and awash in tragedy. It will take logic and skill alike to survive this perilous journey of self-reflection. A deeply stirring narrative is waiting to be discovered as you strive to untangle the cobwebs obscuring your past. The mirror reveals all…but beware. Sometimes, the truth is ugly.

Venatrix (Playstige Interactive, 22nd Sep, $14.99) - We choose to play as either Matthew Kolth, an occult obsessed paranormal investigator, into nightmarish scenes to fight perturbing monsters from ghastly realms, or as Della Hartfort, as she slithers her way stealthy to avoid the same monsters Matthew is emptying his bullets upon. Join either Mr. Kolth or Mrs. Hartfort as they both try to make sense of a hellish adventure that leads them into the depths of their own psyche and back again. Live through their difference of reality-gaze which merges fiction and ethereal dream sequences and go on to fight against evil in this dimension…and the next. Matthew Kolth is a paranormal investigator at the turn of the century that takes on a new case at Hartford Mansion. There he meets Della, the wife of a rich businessman that believes her house to be haunted. She sees visions of demons and beasts of other dimensions.

Warriors of the Nile 2 (Gamera Games, 21st Sep, $14.99) - Warriors of the Nile are back! Building up on the original version's framework, in Warriors of the Nile 2 you will once again experience iconic fast-paced, exhilarating combat. This time, you will lead warriors blessed by Egyptian gods and fight against the invading Roman army. Choose your adventure route. Strategise and make preparations amidst ever-changing stage conditions, then move with precision as you fire away. Create a unique skill build by choosing from an array of skill tablets. What's different from the original version is, in the new Warriors of the Nile squad, each character possesses a trademark skillset. Not only have attack modes changed, but the new feature-packed individual system will bring an all-new dynamic into the game. Choose a suitable skillset tablet for you, be it making a clean sweep at the battlefield, using multi-phased attacks and chain attacks to break through enemy lines, or using charge attack leaps to take out the back row. . .

Wartales (Shiro Games, 14th Sep, $39.99) - Fight, Survive and Live to Tell the Tales. A century has passed since the fall of the Edoran Empire at the hands of an unprecedented plague that swept the nation. Now, the land is rife with mercenary work, banditry and thievery, with honor having become an almost entirely forgotten virtue. Now, prepare to lead a group of unscrupulous characters in a massive open world where combat, death and a thirst for riches will dictate your day to day life. You are not the hero of this story, destined to usher in a new era of peace. Your goal is solely to survive and thrive in this harsh and hostile world, by any means necessary… Only the bravest and most ambitious can hope to see their story written in the Wartales! Develop your group of mercenaries.

Whateverland (Drageus Games, 22nd Sep, $14.99) - Vincent is a skilled thief who decides to steal a precious necklace from a mansion of a lonely old woman named Beatrice. His plan would have gone perfectly well, but when she catches him red-handed, she turns out to be an ancient, powerful witch. As a punishment, Beatrice sends him to the parallel world she has created, where the witch traps those she considers her enemies. The first inhabitants of this bizarre world called it Whateverland, and since then it kind of stuck. Vincent teams up with a charming, yet a little annoying ghost named Nick, and together they have to find their way out. Are they going to make it? That's for you to decide!

Wire Lips (RandomSpin, 14th Sep, $6.99) - Leta's life changed in a fleeting moment when fate led her to a mysterious artefact. Leta was strolling in the mountains near her hometown with her friend Lina, photographing nature, when they stumbled upon an ancient box. Lina decided to take the strange object home — after all, it seemed to belong to no one. Soon after, she vanished without a trace, leaving behind only a photograph and that very box. It's up to Leta to discover the terrifying secrets the artefact holds. . . Third-person horror; Eerie atmosphere; Unique style and soundtrack; Vibrant animated characters; Puzzles; Roughly two hours of gameplay; The box.

Word Web by POWGI (Lightwood Games, 14th Sep, $7.99) - A new POWGI word game for fans of logic puzzles! Place the letters into the web so that every word can be found along a continuous path. This puzzle is also known as “Gogen”.

